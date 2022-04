Almost every day, Lily Sadataki observed the art lining the walls of the school across the street from the Philz Coffee where they work on Davis Street. As store lead, Sadataki wanted to work on community outreach. So they reached out to Heather Kipper, a Philz regular and the art school’s director, and asked if they could team up.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO