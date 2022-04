The New York State Thruway is in the process of overhauling all 27 of the rest areas. Although they are only working on a handful at a time, the renderings have been revealed. Not only will they be more of an open concept, but some will also have dog parks and all will have better food options. Look for Shake Shack, Panera, Starbucks, Panda Express, Chik-fil-A, Popeyes, Dunkin, Burger King, and a new fresh concept Applegreen convenience stores. Taste NY farm markets will be at each rest area along with play areas and picnic areas. There will be amenities for commercial truck drivers including more truck parking, showers, fitness centers, and laundry facilities.

