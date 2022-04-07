ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland to invest 850 million euros to speed up Russian energy exit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

HELSINKI, April 7 (Reuters) - Finland will invest up to 850 million euros ($924 million) to ensure sufficient energy supply and to speed up breaking away from its dependence on Russian energy, the government said on Thursday.

Finland will also acquire a new floating LNG terminal together with Estonia to be placed in Finland to put an end to gas deliveries from Russia, Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila told reporters.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

