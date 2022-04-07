ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22mP7z00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Montana, there were an average of 3.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Montana has reported 25,507.7 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 21st most of all 50 states. Montana has reported 304.0 deaths per 100,000, the 25th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Great Falls metropolitan area has reported 25,108 confirmed cases, or 30,760.2 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Montana.

Billings, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 25,896.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Great Falls peaked at 12.6% in April 2020, and is now at 2.4% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Great Falls, MT 81,625 25,108 30,760.2 321 393.3
Billings, MT 179,071 46,373 25,896.4 601 335.6
Missoula, MT 117,309 27,259 23,236.9 202 172.2

