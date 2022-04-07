ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is the City in Michigan With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22mKxa00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Michigan, there were an average of 7.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Michigan has reported 23,926.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 18th fewest of all 50 states. Michigan has reported 357.5 deaths per 100,000, the ninth most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bay City metropolitan area has reported 26,986 confirmed cases, or 25,922.2 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Michigan.

Grand Rapids-Kentwood, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 25,643.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Bay City peaked at 25.6% in April 2020, and is now at 6.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Bay City, MI 104,104 26,986 25,922.2 577 554.3
Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 272,430 25,643.1 2,682 252.4
Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,153 25,624.4 935 487.4
Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,100 25,407.6 574 427.7
Monroe, MI 149,727 37,916 25,323.4 468 312.6
Flint, MI 407,875 101,110 24,789.5 1,704 417.8
Jackson, MI 158,636 39,307 24,778.1 549 346.1
Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 129,574 23,698.0 1,590 290.8
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,020,126 23,625.8 17,303 400.7
Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,551 22,822.7 633 365.3
Midland, MI 83,355 19,016 22,813.3 223 267.5
Niles, MI 154,133 34,640 22,474.1 548 355.5
Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,010 22,459.0 669 254.6
Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 74,810 20,384.2 505 137.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 115,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,274 reported infections for every 100,000 people in […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer submits signatures for reelection

Believe it or not, midterm elections are right around the corner, and Michigan voters are getting ready to choose their governor. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she and her Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist submitted their signatures needed to appear on the ballot for reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election. The gov. reportedly collected double the require signatures from all counties in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
Morning Sun

Michigan reports 1,423 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths over three days

Michigan public health officials reported Monday 1,423 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional virus deaths over the past three days. The latest three-day case total brought the state’s total confirmed cases and deaths to 2,073,010 and 32,619 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. According to MDHHS, those new case and death totals represent data collected Saturday through Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNEM

Dog who chewed off her leg to escape adopted by Illinois couple

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FLINT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as “out of control.” In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy