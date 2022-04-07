Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Hawaii Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,955,850 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Hawaii, 77.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Hawaii is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of April 5, Hawaii has received about 3,365,800 vaccinations and administered about 84.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 234,659 confirmed cases of the virus in Hawaii as of April 5 -- or 16,520 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,277 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in Hawaii where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 81.9% 865,973 32,496 2 Vermont 80.4% 503,479 17,284 3 Maine 79.3% 1,060,724 17,652 4 Connecticut 78.4% 2,799,933 20,637 5 Massachusetts 78.2% 5,395,728 24,635 6 Hawaii 77.6% 1,102,060 16,520 7 New York 76.0% 14,842,325 25,525 8 Washington D.C. 75.3% 515,640 19,998 9 Maryland 75.1% 4,538,416 16,761 10 New Jersey 74.9% 6,668,399 24,727 11 Washington 72.9% 5,494,970 19,325 12 Virginia 72.8% 6,201,153 19,614 13 California 71.1% 28,134,229 22,993 14 Colorado 70.6% 4,021,195 23,669 15 New Mexico 70.5% 1,477,316 24,718 16 Oregon 69.7% 2,919,908 16,811 17 New Hampshire 69.6% 944,618 22,314 18 Minnesota 69.2% 3,880,374 25,486 19 Delaware 68.9% 666,705 26,875 20 Illinois 67.9% 8,652,890 24,093 21 Pennsylvania 67.7% 8,669,022 21,729 22 Florida 67.1% 14,290,114 27,491 23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,793,153 27,277 24 Utah 64.9% 2,049,977 29,354 25 Nebraska 63.4% 1,222,593 24,762 26 Arizona 61.9% 4,441,098 27,988 27 Iowa 61.6% 1,943,903 24,050 28 Texas 61.5% 17,660,133 23,259 29 Alaska 61.3% 452,217 32,511 30 Nevada 61.2% 1,858,365 23,514 31 Kansas 60.9% 1,774,175 26,456 32 South Dakota 60.8% 536,303 26,876 33 North Carolina 60.7% 6,304,525 25,333 34 Michigan 59.8% 5,973,825 23,905 35 Ohio 58.1% 6,791,537 22,865 36 South Carolina 57.3% 2,911,638 28,877 37 Kentucky 57.1% 2,549,432 29,444 38 Oklahoma 56.9% 2,243,425 26,234 39 West Virginia 56.8% 1,025,965 27,570 40 Montana 56.8% 603,340 25,663 41 Missouri 55.8% 3,415,985 23,043 42 Indiana 54.9% 3,673,513 25,276 43 Georgia 54.8% 5,767,929 23,768 44 North Dakota 54.8% 416,555 31,557 45 Idaho 54.7% 959,413 25,323 46 Tennessee 54.6% 3,696,157 29,852 47 Arkansas 54.1% 1,630,638 27,644 48 Louisiana 53.1% 2,474,700 25,076 49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,533,333 26,610 50 Wyoming 51.3% 296,330 27,031 51 Alabama 50.9% 2,487,271 26,513

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .