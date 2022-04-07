Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Minnesota Stacks Up
The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,955,850 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.6% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Minnesota, 69.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.
Though Minnesota is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of April 5, Minnesota has received about 12,231,500 vaccinations and administered about 82.2% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,430,089 confirmed cases of the virus in Minnesota as of April 5 -- or 25,486 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,277 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 5, 2022.
These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|81.9%
|865,973
|32,496
|2
|Vermont
|80.4%
|503,479
|17,284
|3
|Maine
|79.3%
|1,060,724
|17,652
|4
|Connecticut
|78.4%
|2,799,933
|20,637
|5
|Massachusetts
|78.2%
|5,395,728
|24,635
|6
|Hawaii
|77.6%
|1,102,060
|16,520
|7
|New York
|76.0%
|14,842,325
|25,525
|8
|Washington D.C.
|75.3%
|515,640
|19,998
|9
|Maryland
|75.1%
|4,538,416
|16,761
|10
|New Jersey
|74.9%
|6,668,399
|24,727
|11
|Washington
|72.9%
|5,494,970
|19,325
|12
|Virginia
|72.8%
|6,201,153
|19,614
|13
|California
|71.1%
|28,134,229
|22,993
|14
|Colorado
|70.6%
|4,021,195
|23,669
|15
|New Mexico
|70.5%
|1,477,316
|24,718
|16
|Oregon
|69.7%
|2,919,908
|16,811
|17
|New Hampshire
|69.6%
|944,618
|22,314
|18
|Minnesota
|69.2%
|3,880,374
|25,486
|19
|Delaware
|68.9%
|666,705
|26,875
|20
|Illinois
|67.9%
|8,652,890
|24,093
|21
|Pennsylvania
|67.7%
|8,669,022
|21,729
|22
|Florida
|67.1%
|14,290,114
|27,491
|23
|Wisconsin
|65.2%
|3,793,153
|27,277
|24
|Utah
|64.9%
|2,049,977
|29,354
|25
|Nebraska
|63.4%
|1,222,593
|24,762
|26
|Arizona
|61.9%
|4,441,098
|27,988
|27
|Iowa
|61.6%
|1,943,903
|24,050
|28
|Texas
|61.5%
|17,660,133
|23,259
|29
|Alaska
|61.3%
|452,217
|32,511
|30
|Nevada
|61.2%
|1,858,365
|23,514
|31
|Kansas
|60.9%
|1,774,175
|26,456
|32
|South Dakota
|60.8%
|536,303
|26,876
|33
|North Carolina
|60.7%
|6,304,525
|25,333
|34
|Michigan
|59.8%
|5,973,825
|23,905
|35
|Ohio
|58.1%
|6,791,537
|22,865
|36
|South Carolina
|57.3%
|2,911,638
|28,877
|37
|Kentucky
|57.1%
|2,549,432
|29,444
|38
|Oklahoma
|56.9%
|2,243,425
|26,234
|39
|West Virginia
|56.8%
|1,025,965
|27,570
|40
|Montana
|56.8%
|603,340
|25,663
|41
|Missouri
|55.8%
|3,415,985
|23,043
|42
|Indiana
|54.9%
|3,673,513
|25,276
|43
|Georgia
|54.8%
|5,767,929
|23,768
|44
|North Dakota
|54.8%
|416,555
|31,557
|45
|Idaho
|54.7%
|959,413
|25,323
|46
|Tennessee
|54.6%
|3,696,157
|29,852
|47
|Arkansas
|54.1%
|1,630,638
|27,644
|48
|Louisiana
|53.1%
|2,474,700
|25,076
|49
|Mississippi
|51.3%
|1,533,333
|26,610
|50
|Wyoming
|51.3%
|296,330
|27,031
|51
|Alabama
|50.9%
|2,487,271
|26,513
