Mississippi State

This is the City in Mississippi With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22mB1300 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Mississippi, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Mississippi has reported 26,703.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 15th most of all 50 states. Mississippi has reported 416.6 deaths per 100,000, the most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hattiesburg metropolitan area has reported 49,395 confirmed cases, or 29,370.8 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Mississippi.

Gulfport-Biloxi, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,195.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Hattiesburg peaked at 13.3% in April 2020, and is now at 3.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Hattiesburg, MS 168,177 49,395 29,370.8 648 385.3
Gulfport-Biloxi, MS 412,115 107,956 26,195.6 1,342 325.6
Jackson, MS 597,727 139,095 23,270.7 2,074 347.0

