Pennsylvania State

This is the City in Pennsylvania With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22m4vD00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Pennsylvania, there were an average of 4.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Pennsylvania has reported 21,737.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the ninth fewest of all 50 states. Pennsylvania has reported 346.1 deaths per 100,000, the 15th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the York-Hanover metropolitan area has reported 118,453 confirmed cases, or 26,584.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Pennsylvania.

Lebanon, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,131.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in York-Hanover peaked at 15.3% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,453 26,584.9 1,486 333.5
Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,513 26,131.3 513 367.1
Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,272 26,125.7 689 447.0
Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,538 25,966.7 722 542.8
Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 208,425 24,883.3 2,948 352.0
Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,380 24,822.9 511 447.0
Reading, PA 418,025 102,145 24,435.1 1,591 380.6
Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,695 24,099.7 358 349.4
Altoona, PA 123,157 29,613 24,044.9 607 492.9
Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,538 23,266.7 336 400.1
Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 524,383 22,491.7 7,766 333.1
Lancaster, PA 540,999 120,789 22,327.0 1,877 347.0
East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 36,920 21,972.0 517 307.7
Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 121,838 21,927.4 2,204 396.7
State College, PA 161,960 35,097 21,670.2 346 213.6
Erie, PA 273,835 56,997 20,814.4 750 273.9
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 118,680 20,784.1 2,028 355.2
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,258,507 20,702.1 18,081 297.4

