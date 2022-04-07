ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22m32U00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Ohio, there were an average of 4.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Ohio has reported 22,865.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 11th fewest of all 50 states. Ohio has reported 325.4 deaths per 100,000, the 23rd most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lima metropolitan area has reported 27,412 confirmed cases, or 26,568.5 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Ohio.

Mansfield, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 26,005.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Lima peaked at 20.4% in April 2020, and is now at 4.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Lima, OH 103,175 27,412 26,568.5 476 461.4
Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,493 26,005.8 503 415.4
Springfield, OH 134,726 34,930 25,926.7 575 426.8
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 537,478 24,411.5 5,722 259.9
Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,812 23,621.9 2,981 371.0
Toledo, OH 644,137 149,873 23,267.3 2,071 321.5
Columbus, OH 2,077,761 478,025 23,006.7 4,536 218.3
Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,084 21,792.9 2,504 462.1
Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 439,460 21,365.2 6,219 302.3
Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 84,963 21,254.8 1,821 455.6
Akron, OH 703,845 146,179 20,768.6 2,140 304.0

