This is the City in North Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In North Carolina, there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, North Carolina has reported 25,080.9 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 25th most of all 50 states. North Carolina has reported 221.3 deaths per 100,000, the 11th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Greenville metropolitan area has reported 52,352 confirmed cases, or 29,339.9 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in North Carolina.

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 28,684.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Greenville peaked at 10.5% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,352 29,339.9 168 94.2 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,180 28,684.6 1,315 358.6 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,717 28,603.9 455 278.6 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 369,615 27,742.4 1,545 116.0 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,167 27,384.5 439 299.3 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 692,613 27,208.7 5,644 221.7 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,819 26,564.4 374 191.7 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 132,125 25,452.7 992 191.1 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 168,142 25,238.4 1,562 234.5 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 30,293 24,508.3 387 313.1 New Bern, NC 124,786 28,941 23,192.5 260 208.4 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 173,896 22,819.1 1,826 239.6 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,665 22,773.7 503 174.4 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 132,914 21,208.7 745 118.9 Asheville, NC 454,351 95,096 20,930.1 1,122 246.9

