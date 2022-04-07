ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22m0OJ00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Oregon, there were an average of 5.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Oregon has reported 16,703.6 cases per 100,000 state residents, the second fewest of all 50 states. Oregon has reported 169.5 deaths per 100,000, the seventh fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bend metropolitan area has reported 45,881 confirmed cases, or 24,634.0 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Oregon.

Albany-Lebanon, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 21,098.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Bend peaked at 18.3% in April 2020, and is now at 4.6% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Bend, OR 186,251 45,881 24,634.0 266 142.8
Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,383 21,098.3 255 203.9
Salem, OR 422,678 84,036 19,881.8 824 194.9
Medford, OR 216,574 42,608 19,673.6 511 235.9
Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,314 18,914.6 322 373.3
Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,102 16,576.1 66 72.4
Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 57,237 15,331.1 502 134.5
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 373,085 15,254.4 3,375 138.0

