ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This is the City in New York With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22lzfo00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In New York, there were an average of 15.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, New York has reported 25,640.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 20th most of all 50 states. New York has reported 346.2 deaths per 100,000, the 14th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area has reported 5,189,487 confirmed cases, or 26,896.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in New York.

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 25,806.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in New York-Newark-Jersey City peaked at 17.2% in June 2020, and is now at 7.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,189,487 26,896.6 77,679 402.6
Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 173,896 25,806.8 1,797 266.7
Elmira, NY 84,895 21,311 25,102.8 230 270.9
Syracuse, NY 652,416 152,272 23,339.7 1,353 207.4
Binghamton, NY 241,874 55,920 23,119.5 594 245.6
Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 67,122 22,985.7 972 332.9
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 256,462 22,692.2 3,177 281.1
Glens Falls, NY 125,892 25,666 20,387.3 238 189.1
Rochester, NY 1,072,877 212,470 19,803.8 2,163 201.6
Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 174,349 19,795.8 1,414 160.5
Ithaca, NY 102,642 18,775 18,291.7 84 81.8
Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,039 17,758.5 135 119.6
Kingston, NY 178,665 31,690 17,737.1 360 201.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Census: Two Florida counties among fastest growing in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Two of the 10 counties that saw the greatest population growth last year were in Florida, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Polk and Lee counties gained the most residents last year, according to the data. Polk County gained 24,287 people,...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as “out of control.” In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fast Company

Where did Americans move in 2021? This population map will show you

The United State Census Bureau has released some interesting data about population shifts that occurred in 2021 due, in part, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. First up, the Census Bureau’s data shows a staggering 73% of America’s 3,143 counties experienced what is known as “natural decrease” in 2021.
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

The 15 best, worst states for physicians in 2022

The top three states for physicians to practice medicine this year are in the Midwest and the worst are on the East Coast, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2022 come from Wallethub, which looked at two key dimensions: opportunity and competition (70 points) and medical environment (30 points).
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Happiest Cities in America, According to One Study

Loving where you live doesn’t just stop inside your own four walls. It’s also important that you’re fond of the area that you call home. And while there’s something to love about each and every city, WalletHub has conducted a study to determine the happiest city in America, detailing the many factors that make residents truly happy.
EDUCATION
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Most People Behind on Rent

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, growing rent debt and the possibility of widespread evictions have been a major worry. Renters are more likely to work in the sorts of occupations that have been most disrupted by the pandemic, like retail and hospitality, and less likely to have savings or other assets to help them weather hard times.
HOUSE RENT
94.3 Lite FM

How Many Vacant Homes Are There Across New York State?

New York has long had an issue with foreclosure, and recent skyrocketing prices have only increased the problem. Notice a lot of empty homes in your neighborhood? This may be a bit hard to believe with the housing market so hot right now. But not all these homes are falling apart. Other factors, such as a house remaining on the market for an extended period, or its being used as a vacation home are other things to consider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy