ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gabby George called up to England squad after trio of defenders ruled out

By Ali Rampling
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabby George has been called up to the England squad for Friday night's World Cup qualifier against North...

www.90min.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niamh Charles
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Alex Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#North Macedonia#Uk#Arsenal#Acl#Lionesses
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Jess Breach to return against Wales

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Jess Breach will make her first England appearance since May 2021 when the Red...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales make five changes for England Test

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch live BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website & app.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ada Hegerberg scores hat-trick on Norway return after five-year absence

Inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg scored a hat-trick on her Norway return after five years away from international football. The Lyon forward quit the national team in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players. A change of president at the Norwegian Football Federation...
SPORTS
90min

90min

152
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy