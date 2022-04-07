ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

96-year-old woman found shot to death in home after SWAT standoff with man accused of killing her

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a 96-year-old woman inside a South Fulton County home Wednesday night and then barricaded himself inside.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is outside the home on Grammercy Drive, where SWAT negotiated with the man for seven hours before taking him into custody with only minor injuries early Thursday morning.

Police said Jeremy Ingram, 31, shot and killed a the woman, who has not been identified. It’s unclear what Ingram’s relationship is to the woman, but police said he is a family member.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received a call about a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

A man refused to let officers inside the house, prompting them to call out the SWAT team.

After several hours of talking with no success, SWAT stormed the house, found the woman dead and arrested Ingram.

Detectives have obtained warrants to charge Ingram with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
