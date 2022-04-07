96-year-old woman found shot to death in home after SWAT standoff with man accused of killing her

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a 96-year-old woman inside a South Fulton County home Wednesday night and then barricaded himself inside.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is outside the home on Grammercy Drive, where SWAT negotiated with the man for seven hours before taking him into custody with only minor injuries early Thursday morning.

Police said Jeremy Ingram, 31, shot and killed a the woman, who has not been identified. It’s unclear what Ingram’s relationship is to the woman, but police said he is a family member.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received a call about a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

A man refused to let officers inside the house, prompting them to call out the SWAT team.

After several hours of talking with no success, SWAT stormed the house, found the woman dead and arrested Ingram.

Detectives have obtained warrants to charge Ingram with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

