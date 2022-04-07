This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Washington, there were an average of 11.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Washington has reported 19,123.9 cases per 100,000 state residents, the sixth fewest of all 50 states. Washington has reported 164.3 deaths per 100,000, the sixth fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kennewick-Richland metropolitan area has reported 84,755 confirmed cases, or 29,273.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Washington.

Yakima, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 28,599.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Kennewick-Richland peaked at 13.7% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 84,755 29,273.6 677 233.8 Yakima, WA 249,697 71,413 28,599.9 772 309.2 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,099 26,298.9 229 193.7 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,065 24,956.5 140 231.9 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 131,497 23,901.6 1,498 272.3 Longview, WA 106,778 22,737 21,293.7 341 319.4 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 715,393 18,479.3 5,175 133.7 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,003 17,516.6 203 161.6 Bellingham, WA 220,821 37,226 16,858.0 290 131.3 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 46,568 16,648.6 408 145.9 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 39,217 14,749.8 333 125.2

