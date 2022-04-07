Dehumidifier malfunction blamed in Lexington Park house fire

Lexington Park, MD- On Tuesday, April 6, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Dean Court for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found a one-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing. A total of thirty firefighters spent approximately fifteen minutes gaining control of the fire. Once the scene was under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction within the dehumidifier in the basement. There were no injuries as a result of the fire. They were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by family friends.

The estimated damage is $55,000.00 and no injuries or deaths were reported.

