Lexington Park, MD

Dehumidifier malfunction blamed in Lexington Park house fire

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 1 day ago
Lexington Park, MD- On Tuesday, April 6, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Dean Court for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found a one-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing. A total of thirty firefighters spent approximately fifteen minutes gaining control of the fire. Once the scene was under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction within the dehumidifier in the basement.  There were no injuries as a result of the fire.  They were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by family friends.

The estimated damage is $55,000.00 and no injuries or deaths were reported.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

