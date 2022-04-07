This is the City in Texas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Texas, there were an average of 13.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Texas has reported 23,023.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 14th fewest of all 50 states. Texas has reported 296.8 deaths per 100,000, the 22nd fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the San Angelo metropolitan area has reported 40,927 confirmed cases, or 34,688.0 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Texas.

Laredo, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 34,014.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in San Angelo peaked at 11.1% in April 2020, and is now at 4.4% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,927 34,688.0 462 391.6 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,038 34,014.3 1,030 376.6 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,859 30,605.7 1,400 442.4 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 674,176 27,314.6 7,812 316.5 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,774 27,041.1 548 212.4 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,567 25,800.4 1,820 424.7 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,529 24,842.7 1,247 472.7 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,294 24,794.1 3,712 444.0 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 101,567 24,087.1 2,018 478.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,740,828 23,779.6 18,578 253.8 Midland, TX 173,816 41,104 23,648.0 522 300.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 201,554 23,568.7 3,879 453.6 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,373 23,273.9 700 435.9 Waco, TX 268,361 61,501 22,917.3 962 358.5 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 32,444 22,848.0 709 499.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,570,608 22,814.9 15,855 230.3 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,140 22,347.4 882 516.8 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,876 22,021.3 708 474.2 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 450,163 21,289.9 3,502 165.6 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,090 20,677.2 631 481.6 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,732 20,177.4 1,192 268.0 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,384 19,953.5 962 423.0 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,769 19,833.7 442 443.4 Longview, TX 284,796 54,954 19,295.9 1,316 462.1 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 73,567 18,616.4 1,433 362.6

