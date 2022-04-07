ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f22iquK00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Tennessee, there were an average of 3.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Tennessee has reported 29,593.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the fourth most of all 50 states. Tennessee has reported 375.2 deaths per 100,000, the fifth most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Jackson metropolitan area has reported 58,249 confirmed cases, or 32,643.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Tennessee.

Cleveland, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,848.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Jackson peaked at 14.0% in April 2020, and is now at 3.8% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Jackson, TN 178,442 58,249 32,643.1 852 477.5
Cleveland, TN 122,563 37,809 30,848.6 472 385.1
Morristown, TN 140,912 42,158 29,918.0 714 506.7
Johnson City, TN 202,049 60,098 29,744.3 908 449.4
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 1,871,903 543,394 29,029.0 5,423 289.7
Knoxville, TN 853,337 242,394 28,405.4 2,821 330.6
Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA 306,546 86,136 28,098.9 1,408 459.3
Chattanooga, TN-GA 556,209 147,050 26,437.9 1,734 311.8
Memphis, TN-MS-AR 1,339,623 348,154 25,989.0 4,794 357.9
Clarksville, TN-KY 299,470 73,772 24,634.2 865 288.8

