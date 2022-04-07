ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Australian Grand Prix points finish will ‘feel like a win’ for Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VV3N_0f22ibuf00

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has said a points finish at his home race this weekend would “feel like a win”.

The McLaren team have struggled in the opening two races of the 2022 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia .

Both Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished outside the points in the season opener, before Norris’ seventh place earned the team their first top-10 in Saudi Arabia, as Ricciardo failed to finish the race.

And while winning the Australian GP continues to elude the Perth-born driver, he insists scoring points would feel like a victory given where the team is currently at.

Speaking to GP Fans, he said: “Maybe we will be lucky and fight for points. I know we’re not aiming very high with that, but that’s the only thing we can go for at the moment.

“Until we get major updates to the car, I think any place in the top ten feels like a win. Lando and I felt in Jeddah that the car felt a lot better.

“It doesn’t feel bad, we just need a bit more grip and downforce. That’s encouraging. I don’t think we are out of the race, we just need to find improvements.”

Ricciardo has eight Grands Prix wins to his name but has never finished on the podium in his home race - with his best finishes a pair of fourth places in 2014 and 2016.

F1 is returning to Australia for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic wiped it from the calendar in 2020 and 2021. And Ricciardo is thrilled to be back in front of his own supporters.

“I am beyond excited to get back out on track in Melbourne,” he added. “Nothing beats a home crowd, and the Australian fans are some of the best in the world.

“I’ve been back in Perth since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and I feel rested, prepared and excited to get stuck into one of my favourite weekends of the year. It will also be great to try out the new layout for myself, particularly the sweeping right-hander as it seems fast.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Christian Horner after ‘stratospheric Red Bull offer’ claim

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to Christian Horner’s claim that the Australian rejected a “stratospheric” offer from Red Bull before leaving the team.Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 and went on to join McLaren last year.Red Bull team principal Horner said Ricciardo, 32, turned down a significant sum of money in leaving the outfit, adding that the driver’s timing was “spectacularly bad” as Red Bull ultimately claimed the Drivers’ Championship through Max Verstappen last season.Ricciardo has now told the Herald Sun: “Obviously I would love to win a title with McLaren and then kind of...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Teamwork makes the dream work': Lewis Hamilton and George Russell work out together in Australia as they bid to turn the tide on Mercedes' awful start to the F1 season in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be united in firing Mercedes back into contention in Formula One as they worked out together ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo have struggled to compete with their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals in the first two races of...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘brought a knife to a gunfight’ against Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “brought a knife to a gunfight” with Ferrari over the first two races of the Formula One season, according to journalist Tom Coronel.Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings with the Scuderia setting the early season pace. Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Sainz second after Verstappen had to retire. The Dutchman then clinched victory in Saudi Arabia but Leclerc and Sainz joined him on the podium.Coronel says Mattia Binotto’s team are the stronger so far but that Red Bull are closing the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP

Mercedes have been facing quite a few challenges in the 2022 F1 season with regard to the aerodynamics of their car. The first two races of the season witnessed drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggling with severe porpoising which involves violent bouncing of the suspension at high speeds. This has prevented the car and […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
The Independent

George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed why the team have not brought any upgrades to the Australian Grand Prix.The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton.For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.Speaking ahead of FP1, he said:...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren#Race Track#Australian Grand Prix#Gp#Grands Prix#F1
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton braces for more misery in Melbourne as Mercedes rule out upgrades

Lewis Hamilton is braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ championships in succession.But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.Mercedes’ season has been derailed by ‘porpoising’ –...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mick Schumacher ‘more comfortable’ with Kevin Magnussen as Haas teammate

Haas driver Mick Schumacher says he feels “more comfortable” with Kevin Magnussen as his teammate in Formula 1.Schumacher is in his second season of F1 and last year he was driving with Nikita Mazepin by his side at Haas. Mazepin was let go ahead of the 2022 season and replaced by Magnussen due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his supposed family connections to Vladimir Putin.The team are doing better than they have done for the past few seasons with Magnussen scoring their first points in two years in the opening races. Schumacher says he can learn a lot from...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Anthony Joshua’s title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk could be July – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn revealed Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk could now take place in July.Joshua was comprehensively outpointed as he dropped his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Usyk last September, although the Briton revealed hours after his defeat he would immediately seek a return bout.While Usyk enlisted in Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion earlier this year, he is now preparing for another fight against Joshua which was expected to take place on the final weekend of June.Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk suggested last month that Saudi Arabia was in contention to stage the bout but Hearn claimed...
COMBAT SPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Has Been Fined €5,000 For Riding A Scooter Back To The Pits

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has been fined a total of €5,000 by the Australian Grand Prix as he rode a moped onto the track and back to the pitlane after his F1 car suffered a power unit failure. After completing 18 laps during FP1, he was forced to jump out of his car and […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Has Been Fined €5,000 For Riding A Scooter Back To The Pits appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘The one I really, really want’: Lewis Hamilton renews calls for South African Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his desire to see a South African Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar in the future.It was recently confirmed that a race will be staged in Las Vegas from the beginning of the 2023 campaign.The decision has received widespread praise from the drivers and teams, but Hamilton was keen to use the announcement to shine a light on areas of the world that are currently not represented by the sport.Reacting to the addition of a Las Vegas race, the Mercedes driver said: “It’s amazing that we have bridged a relationship that we have now...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

What time is F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying and how can I watch it?

The FIA’s attempts to shake up the grid with new regulations for the 2022 season have certainly had the desired impact.After nearly a decade of dominance in F1, Mercedes have now slipped into the middle of the field as Ferrari and Red Bull take charge.Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen look like the early bar-setters, but teammates Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are not far behind.Meanwhile, the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin need to sort their pace out if they are to challenge at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.Here’s everything you need to know.What time is the Australian...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen says Red Bull are ‘a tiny bit’ off ‘very strong’ Ferrari at Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is happy with Red Bull’s progress after the opening two practice sessions at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.The defending world champion posted the second fastest time in FP2, two tenths off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.Much like the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Scuderia and Red Bull remain the teams to beat. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz finished third, with Verstappen’s partner Sergio Perez in fifth behind Fernando Alonso.And while they still have some work to do if they are going to close the gap to Ferrari, Verstappen is content with the pace they have shown in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy