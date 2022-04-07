ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More than 750,000 people report having long Covid for more than a year

By Joe Gammie
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcrj6_0f22iZ6500

More than three-quarters of a million people in the UK say they have experienced long Covid that has lasted for at least a year, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates 1.7 million people were likely to be experiencing symptoms of long Covid in the four weeks to March 5, the equivalent of 2.7% of the population.

This is up 13% from 1.5 million people a month earlier, and includes 784,000 people who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago – the highest number so far.

The new data, published on Thursday, also shows long Covid symptoms are estimated to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.1 million people, around two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid.

Some 322,000 people (19%) reported their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”, the ONS said.

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom (experienced by 51% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (34%), loss of smell (28%) and then muscle ache (24%).

Of the 1.7 million, 1.2 million (69%) first had coronavirus – or suspected they had it – at least 12 weeks previously, while 784,000 (45%) first had Covid at least a year earlier, and 74,000 (4%) at least two years ago.

The ONS said prevalence of self-reported long Covid was greatest in people aged 35 to 49, females, people living in more deprived areas, those working in social care, teaching and education or health care, and those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability.

The ONS figures are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to March 5.

Self-reported long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection that could not be explained by something else.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Uk#Ons
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXII 12

How bad could a wave of the BA.2 omicron variant be for the US? Here's the key indicator

With a new version of the omicron coronavirus variant picking up steam in the United States, as many as 28 million seniors remain at risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, either because they are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, or because it has been more than five months since their second or third dose of a vaccine, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

People have false sense of security about Covid risks among friends – study

The presence, or even the thought, of friends and family can lull people into a false sense of security when it comes to Covid, researchers have found. Marketing experts have revealed that those who believe they previously caught Covid from a friend or family member are less likely to think they would catch it again than those who were infected by an acquaintance or stranger.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of UK patients in hospital with Covid highest since February 2021

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital in the UK has climbed to its highest level for more than 13 months.A total of 20,398 patients were in hospital on April 4, Government figures show.This is up 6% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 15 2021, passing the peak seen during the wave of infections at the start of this year.But patient levels remain some way below the all-time high of 39,256 reached on January 18 last year.Hospital numbers have been rising steadily in recent weeks, reflecting the impact of the latest surge of infections driven by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
People

Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Increase the Risk of Blood Clots for 3 to 6 Months, Large Study Finds

People infected with COVID-19 — even in mild cases — are at a higher risk of developing blood clots in the three to six months after their illness, a large study found. The risk was much higher in people who had severe cases of COVID-19, the researchers, from Sweden, found. In people who were seriously ill, their chance of developing a blood clot was 290 times higher than normal. That risk went up in people with mild cases as well, at 7 times higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Blood clot risk higher for six months after having virus

After a Covid infection, there is an increased risk of developing a serious blood clot for the next six months, a study from Sweden suggests. The research found people with severe Covid, and those infected during the first wave, had the highest clot risk. This highlights the importance of being...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Covid-related deaths rise in England with infections at record high

Covid-related deaths in England have jumped to their highest level since mid-February, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). There were 780 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in the seven days leading up to 25 March – up 14% on the previous week. This increase follows several weeks where deaths appeared to have levelled off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Analysis: Change to Covid symptoms and testing 'confusing'

There was little fanfare when the UK Health Security Agency dropped its email expanding its official list of Covid symptoms to include another nine. At present this move applies only to England. The additional symptoms come as no surprise as it's what medics and, in fact, the public have known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy