Power restored to nearly 650 customers in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 650 customers were without power near Kannapolis Thursday morning due to damaged equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy reported that the power was out to 649 customers in the Lake Concord area,

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Officials said the outage was first reported around 3:03 a.m. Thursday and was caused by a vehicle damaging Duke Energy equipment.

Electricity has been restored.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.