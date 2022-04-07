ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Power restored to nearly 650 customers in Kannapolis

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Nearly 650 customers were without power near Kannapolis Thursday morning due to damaged equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy reported that the power was out to 649 customers in the Lake Concord area,

Officials said the outage was first reported around 3:03 a.m. Thursday and was caused by a vehicle damaging Duke Energy equipment.

Electricity has been restored.

