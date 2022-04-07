Meet Greazy Keyz: Checkers organist, team ambassador

CHARLOTTE — When hockey fans go to a Charlotte Checkers game, they expect to see excitement on the ice. But fans at Bojangles Coliseum get a bonus because there’s someone creating plenty of excitement in the stands, too.

In 2015, the organization hired organist Jason Atkins to play music during the breaks. Today, “Greazy Keyz,” as he’s become known, has become a beloved part of the team as well as a fan favorite. In fact, Greazy Keyz has his own jersey with his own number, and when the Checkers won the Calder Cup in 2019, the team rewarded him with a championship ring.

Sitting behind a Hammond C3 organ in one corner of the coliseum, Greazy Keyz keeps the beat going, playing everything from traditional polkas to hip hop to rock and roll.

“A Hammond organ is every keyboard player’s dream, and to have it where I can just walk into a coliseum and sit down and play — it doesn’t get any cooler than that,” Atkins said.

It’s an opportunity the musician is grateful for.

“I kind of treat it as an in-game ambassador because I’m stationary here … and I’m accessible,” he said. “People can come up and talk to me, interact with me. I take that seriously.”

