Travis County, TX

Burn bans in effect in Travis, Williamson counties

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis County commissioners have issued a new...

www.kvue.com

KWTX

Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WMBF

Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, officials said Thursday. The ban was put in place two weeks ago due to low relative humidity and dry/windy conditions. The public is asked to continue to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County enacts burn ban until May 14

On Wednesday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services is advising county residents that New York's annual spring 'burn ban' will be in effect from March 18 until May 14. The ban prohibits residential brush burning to help lessen the chance of wildfires statewide during the start of the spring season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Government
WSMV

Williamson County School Board to discuss textbook policy

Police are investigating a shooting that led to a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night. The Williamson County School board will vote to amend textbook committee policy. One person was critically injured after a crash on Dickerson Pike. Radonda Vaught’s trial begins Monday. Joelton home damaged by fire. Updated: 19...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
KTRE

Rusk County officials lift burn ban

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Monday morning Rusk County Commissioners lifted the burn ban for Rusk County. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management advises caution is still urged for outside fires and offers the reminder that you can be cited for a fire that gets out of control and damages neighboring property or causes injury.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Sedgwick County enacting burn ban in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks. New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WBTW News13

Darlington County, Horry County, Conway issue burn bans; forestry commission issues red flag alert

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell burn ban remains in place

A ban on controlled burns in Bell County will continue following a Commissioners Court meeting Monday. Chris Mahlstedt, the county fire marshal, told Commissioners at the meeting that he recommended keeping the ban in place. He said the county has not seen that much rain in the past week and drought conditions have worsened.
BELL COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

The criteria in implementing a county-wide burn ban

    VICTORIA, Texas – At this time, DeWitt, Lavaca, Refugio, Beeville, Matagorda are all under a burn ban but Victoria County is not. There are several factors that fire personnel consider before implementing a county-wide burn ban. First, they will look at a drought index or a KDBI index, this index checks and measures the moisture in the soil....
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis; Williamson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, March 19, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Capital Area Council of Governments Air Quality www.capcog.org/divisions/regional-services/air-quality Clean Air Force of Central Texas www.cleanairforce.org
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
APG of Wisconsin

Road bans in effect Wednesday

SPOONER – Washburn County seasonal road bans went into effect Wednesday, March 16, at noon, pursuant to Wisconsin Statues 349.16. The following Washburn County roads’ 2022 weight limits are posted at 6-ton max for any single axle and 10-ton max for any two axles under 8 feet apart.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
franklinadvocate.com

Despite rain, Franklin County burn ban remains intact

Franklin County Emergency Management-Homeland Security Director Mark Thornton reminds area residents a locally enacted burn ban will remain in place until at least Monday, April 4. Thornton recommended the action that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 7 due to dry conditions that have resulted in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS

