Best Lego deals for November 2022: Biggest discounts on sets for kids and adults

By Daisy Lester and Jasper Pickering
 4 days ago

Lego has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few years. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the famous Danish brick brand has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.

The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “toy of the century” by Fortune and the British Association of Toy Retailers for the second time in 2000, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And the company’s popular Technic, Duplo and Creator ranges were released over the following decades.

While Lego’s great for helping to develop young minds, there’s also plenty to love in the ever- expanding 18+ collectable sets. From 1,000-piece models that can occupy adults for weeks, to immersive builds for kids that can inspire their imagination, there’s endless fun to be had with Lego.

But, with frequent new releases, more complex ranges and recent sustainability ventures, Lego can be a costly investment. If you’re hoping to save on a set, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best discounts available right now – from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Super Mario builds.

Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself or a gift for a little one, we’ve got you covered on the best Lego deals to snap up right now.

Check stock from UK Lego retailers below:

The best Lego deals for November 2022 are:

  • Harry Potter 75955 Hospital Wing: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £80, now £64, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter: Was £59.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com
  • Lego adventures with Luigi starter course set: Was £54.99, now £27.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego technic Land Rover defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £159.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £282, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best Harry Potter Lego deals

Harry Potter 75955 Hospital Wing: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Amazon.co.uk

For fans of The Prisoner of Azkaban, the hospital wing with a clock tower is a 51-piece set that will give kids a chance to recreate the time-travelling scene, treat injuries in the infirmary and conjure up stories of their own. The tower’s turret can twist to make the clock’s hands spin and appear to travel back in time, with the magical ‘time-turner’ device, for another adventure. Right now, this set has a saving of 31 per cent, making it an ideal purchase for young children.

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £80, now £64, Very.co.uk

If you’ve ever dreamt of venturing to Hogsmeade village, here’s your chance. The set includes Honeydukes sweetshop and The Three Broomsticks pub, both covered in snow to give it that magical feel. You can play with Harry Potter, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta and an exclusive 20th anniversary golden Ron Weasley mini-figure. The set also includes multiple accessories, such as a wanted poster for Sirius Black. But the best part is, as if by magic, Very has made a fifth of the price disappear.

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

With this Lego set, you can re-enact the epic escape scene from The Chamber of Secrets , where Ron Weasley and his brothers break Harry out of ‘prison’ – better known as the Dursley family home. You’ll have to make do without the Weasley twins, but you can play with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dobby, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley mini-figures, plus numerous accessories. There’s also a special mechanism that allows for Hogwarts acceptance letters to fly through the fireplace, need we say more?

Best Star Wars Lego deals

Lego Star Wars the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter: Was £59.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

If The Mandalorian series captured your child’s (or your) imagination, this Lego set is sure to do the same. The starfighter featured in The Book of Boba Fett has been painstakingly recreated, so children can make their own adventures with the galaxy’s favourite bounty hunter and his tiny green companion. The cockpit can be opened to place mini-figures inside and even features spring-loaded weapons at the front. Designed for kids aged nine and above, it will make an ideal gift.

Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com

Want to display your brick build for all to admire? This 151-piece set, which is designed for storm trooper fans aged eight and up, is part of the Lego brick sketches character portraits series, and means you can actually create 3D illustrations of your favourite characters – there are a number of others also on sale, including The Joker and Batman – and hang it up to create an eye-catching display. And it’s now on sale with 40 per cent off.

Best Lego Mario deals

Lego adventures with Luigi starter course set: Was £54.99, now £27.50, Amazon.co.uk

Luigi is highly underrated in our eyes. He’s often sidelined by his more-famous brother but at his heart he’s just as capable and often has his own adventures as the Mushroom Kingdom’s resident ghostbuster. The battery-powered Luigi figurine included in this set can scan codes on top of the bricks, to interact with them, and even collect coins. The Lego Super Mario range also works with a free smartphone app, which can be used to put the modular set together and build a variety of different levels.

The Luigi starter set is actually larger than the Super Mario counterpart as well, and it has more variety and intricacy, which provides a more creative challenge for making your own levels. There are also more characters, including a bone goomba, a Yoshi and Boom Boom. Dare we say it, it’s a much better build than the Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com ), even if he does still hog the limelight.

Best friends Lego deals

Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com

This three-storey friends house set is filled with inventive details, from the piano bar and reception to the en-suite bedrooms and outdoor dining area. It also includes luxurious features such as a spa and penthouse and a Lego friends mini doll actress, Amelia, so kids can pretend to play the A-list lifestyle.

Best technic Lego deals

Lego technic Land Rover defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £159.99, Smythstoys.com

You can save £15 on Lego’s technic Land Rover kit at Smyths Toys right now. Described as an advanced set, it is packed with accurate details, such as a four-speed gear box, six-cylinder engine beneath the bonnet and a working steering wheel to really see the car in action. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a gift for a Land Rover enthusiast, or a treat for fans of classic collectible model cars, the set will deliver a rewarding build experience, with a whopping 2,573 pieces to get through.

Lego technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £282, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a huge 27 per cent saving on the equally massive Lego Technic model of the Lamborghini sián hybrid supercar . This 1:8-scale model features a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons, working steering, front and rear suspension, and opening scissor-style doors. This kit is definitely one for older Lego builders, as it contains more than 3,600 parts.

Best other Lego deals

Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.co.uk

With this set, Lego gives every Friends fan the chance to build their very own Central Perk café, complete with all six main characters plus Gunther, detailed furniture and model studio lights. This set is made up of 1,079 pieces and measures 29cm x 22cm x 11cm when fully built.

Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Let kids explore their creative side with this brick box that boasts 33 different colours. The perfect toolkit for budding builders, it lets you use the different windows, doors and other special pieces to create undersea adventures, zoos, castles, scooters and more. Designed for ages four and upwards, the set’s reduced by more than a tenner right now on Amazon.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

From Star Wars to Harry Potter , we’ve reviewed the best kids’ Lego sets – lightsabers and wands at the ready!

