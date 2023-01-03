Best Lego deals for February 2023: Biggest discounts on sets for kids and adults

Lego has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few years, with the Danish brick brand a hit for all ages . Loyal fans continue to collect the latest sets and hunt down exciting limited edition builds . This resounding popularity is perhaps unsurprising, given there’s something for everyone, of any ability and interest, to explore.

The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “toy of the century” by Fortune and the British Association of Toy Retailers for the second time in 2000, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And the company’s popular Technic, Duplo and Creator ranges were released over the following decades.

While Lego ’s great for helping to develop young minds, there’s also plenty to love in the ever-expanding 18+ collectable sets. From 1,000-piece models that can occupy adults for weeks, to immersive builds for kids that can inspire their imagination, there’s endless fun to be had with Lego.

But, with frequent new releases, more complex ranges and recent sustainability ventures, Lego can be a costly investment. If you’re hoping to save on a set, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best discounts available right now – from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Super Mario builds.

Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself or a gift for a little one, we’ve got you covered on the best Lego deals to snap up right now. Look no further for some top Lego savings this February.

Lego Harry Potter 75955 hospital wing: Was £44.99, now £37.57, Amazon.co.uk

Was £44.99, now £37.57, Amazon.co.uk Lego Harry Potter 76403 The Ministry of Magic modular set : Was £89.99, now £61.99, Smythstoys.com

: Was £89.99, now £61.99, Smythstoys.com Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £53.80, Amazon.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £53.80, Amazon.co.uk Lego Star Wars 75323 The Justifier buildable toy starship : Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker : Was £119.99, now £94.99, Very.co.uk

: Was £119.99, now £94.99, Very.co.uk Lego Super Mario 71397 Luigi’s mansion lab & poltergust set : Was £22, now £16.50, Argos.co.uk

: Was £22, now £16.50, Argos.co.uk Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com

Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com Lego technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £323.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £389.99, now £323.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego 10311 icons orchid : Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego friends vacation beach house : Was £59.99, now £41.99, Lego.com

: Was £59.99, now £41.99, Lego.com Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £44.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego icons Queer Eye – the fab 5 loft : Was £89.99, now £53.99 , Lego.com

Best Harry Potter Lego deals

Harry Potter 75955 hospital wing: Was £44.99, now £37.57, Amazon.co.uk

For fans of The Prisoner of Azkaban, the hospital wing with a clock tower is a 51-piece set that will give kids a chance to recreate the time-travelling scene, treat injuries in the infirmary and conjure up stories of their own. The tower’s turret can twist to make the clock’s hands spin and appear to travel back in time, with the magical ‘time-turner’ device, for another adventure. Right now, this set has a saving of 22 per cent, making it an ideal purchase for young children with leftover Christmas cash.

Lego Harry Potter 76403 The Ministry of Magic modular set: Was £89.99, now £61.99, Smythstoys.com

There’s £28 off this modular set, which is suitable for kids aged nine and upwards. Harry Potter fans will recognise The Ministry of Magic’s key details, and there are 12 minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, in there too. This 990-piece set measures 31cm x 21cm x 21cm, and features signature accessories such as the Daily Prophet and the Slytherin locket.

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £53.80, Amazon.co.uk

With this Lego set, you can re-enact the epic escape scene from The Chamber of Secrets , where Ron Weasley and his brothers break Harry out of ‘prison’ – better known as the Dursley family home. You’ll have to make do without the Weasley twins, but you can play with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dobby, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley mini-figures, plus numerous accessories. There’s also a special mechanism that allows for Hogwarts acceptance letters to fly through the fireplace, need we say more?

Best Star Wars Lego deals

Lego Star Wars 75323 The Justifier buildable toy starship: Was £149.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Star Wars fans can now nab £30 off this starship set, complete with four minifigures. Key details cover spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips, spare ammunition in the wing and thermal detonators. There’s also a cockpit and the rear engine folds up and down for flight and landing modes. Meanwhile, additional accessories include blaster pistols, a knife and handcuffs.

Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker: Was £119.99, now £94.99, Very.co.uk

Reduced by £25, this 1,082-piece Star Wars set allows you to rebuild the AT-TE Walker battle tank from the Battle of Utapau. Designed for little Star Wars fans aged nine years and above, the set comes complete with a cockpit and cabins where up to seven minifigures can fit, five minifigures and three Battle Droids, plus posable legs and an elevating heavy blaster cannon that can rotate 360-degrees. Once built you can then lift your creation using the extendable handle too.

Best Lego Mario deals

Lego Super Mario 71397 Luigi’s mansion lab and poltergust set: Was £22, now £16.50, Argos.co.uk

A set that is ideal for younger kids, this Super Mario mansion currently comes with a 25 per cent discount. Suitable for those aged six and upwards, little ones can do some ghost-catching (simply by pressing a button), and music plays after a start plate is triggered. They’ll find 179 pieces inside the box but a Super Mario minifigure needs to be purchased separately.

Best friends Lego deals

Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com

This three-storey friends house set is filled with inventive details, from the piano bar and reception to the en-suite bedrooms and outdoor dining area. It also includes luxurious features such as a spa and penthouse and a Lego friends mini doll actress, Amelia, so kids can pretend to play the A-list lifestyle. It’s worth knowing, this set is only available using the click and collect option on the website.

Best Technic Lego deals

Lego Technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £323.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a 17 per cent saving on the equally massive Lego Technic model of the Lamborghini sián hybrid supercar . This 1:8-scale model features a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons, working steering, front and rear suspension, and opening scissor-style doors. This kit is definitely one for older Lego builders, as it contains more than 3,600 parts.

Best other Lego deals

Lego 10311 icons orchid: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether gifting to loved ones or displaying at home, green-fingered fans of the Lego botanical collection can nab the icons orchid while it is on sale at Amazon. Reduced by 22 per cent, the 608-piece set features five leaves and six fully flowered orchid blooms. To create a more realistic finish the stems, blooms, roots and leaves can be moved around while the two wandering air roots are designed to be true to the real plant.

Lego friends vacation beach house: Was £59.99, now £41.99, Lego.com

There’s now nearly £20 off this Lego Friends beach house, which should warm up a dreary February. The colourful set includes 786 pieces, with fun beachside features covering a dolphin figure, scooters and even a banana boat. You’ll be able to discover two bedrooms, a balcony, a rooftop pool, living room and kitchen, while there’s also four minfigures.

Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £37.37, Amazon.co.uk

Let kids explore their creative side with this brick box that boasts 33 different colours. The perfect toolkit for budding builders, it lets you use the different windows, doors and other special pieces to create undersea adventures, zoos, castles, scooters and more. Designed for ages four and upwards, the set’s reduced by more than a fiver right now on Amazon.

Lego icons Queer Eye – the fab five loft: Was £89.99, now £53.99, Lego.com

Calling all Queer Eye fans, this Lego loft now has 40 per cent off. A 974-piece set featuring signature details you’ll recognise from the show, each of the fab five are included in minifigure form, plus Bruley the dog. The stylish build also features chic prints, houseplants and key fashion and beauty accessories.

