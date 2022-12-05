ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Best Lego deals for December 2022: Biggest discounts on sets for kids and adults

By Daisy Lester and Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GE5S_0f22gwhk00

Lego has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few years. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the famous Danish brick brand has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.

The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “toy of the century” by Fortune and the British Association of Toy Retailers for the second time in 2000, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And the company’s popular Technic, Duplo and Creator ranges were released over the following decades.

While Lego’s great for helping to develop young minds, there’s also plenty to love in the ever-expanding 18+ collectable sets. From 1,000-piece models that can occupy adults for weeks, to immersive builds for kids that can inspire their imagination, there’s endless fun to be had with Lego.

But, with frequent new releases, more complex ranges and recent sustainability ventures, Lego can be a costly investment. If you’re hoping to save on a set, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best discounts available right now – from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Super Mario builds.

Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself or a gift for a little one, we’ve got you covered on the best Lego deals to snap up right now.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Lego retailers below:

The best Lego deals for December 2022 are:

  • Harry Potter 75955 Hospital Wing: Was £44.99, now £36, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £80, now £72.99, Very.co.uk
  • Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £54.29, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego Star Wars the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com
  • Lego adventures with Luigi starter course set: Was £55, now £35, Asda.com
  • Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego technic Land Rover defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £159.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £62.99, Smythstoys.com
  • Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best Harry Potter Lego deals

Harry Potter 75955 Hospital Wing: Was £44.99, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PG21n_0f22gwhk00

For fans of The Prisoner of Azkaban, the hospital wing with a clock tower is a 51-piece set that will give kids a chance to recreate the time-travelling scene, treat injuries in the infirmary and conjure up stories of their own. The tower’s turret can twist to make the clock’s hands spin and appear to travel back in time, with the magical ‘time-turner’ device, for another adventure. Right now, this set has a saving of 31 per cent, making it an ideal purchase for young children.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £80, now £72.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0ltX_0f22gwhk00

If you’ve ever dreamt of venturing to Hogsmeade village, here’s your chance. The set includes Honeydukes sweetshop and The Three Broomsticks pub, both covered in snow to give it that magical feel. You can play with Harry Potter, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta and an exclusive 20th anniversary golden Ron Weasley mini-figure. The set also includes multiple accessories, such as a wanted poster for Sirius Black. But the best part is, as if by magic, Very has made a fifth of the price disappear.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £69.99, now £54.29, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BfDw_0f22gwhk00

With this Lego set, you can re-enact the epic escape scene from The Chamber of Secrets , where Ron Weasley and his brothers break Harry out of ‘prison’ – better known as the Dursley family home. You’ll have to make do without the Weasley twins, but you can play with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dobby, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley mini-figures, plus numerous accessories. There’s also a special mechanism that allows for Hogwarts acceptance letters to fly through the fireplace, need we say more?

Buy now

Best Star Wars Lego deals

Lego Star Wars the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter: Was £59.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3N9p_0f22gwhk00

If The Mandalorian series captured your child’s (or your) imagination, this Lego set is sure to do the same. The starfighter featured in The Book of Boba Fett has been painstakingly recreated, so children can make their own adventures with the galaxy’s favourite bounty hunter and his tiny green companion. The cockpit can be opened to place mini-figures inside and even features spring-loaded weapons at the front. Designed for kids aged nine and above, it will make an ideal gift.

Buy now

Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UdCB_0f22gwhk00

Want to display your brick build for all to admire? This 151-piece set, which is designed for storm trooper fans aged eight and up, is part of the Lego brick sketches character portraits series, and means you can actually create 3D illustrations of your favourite characters – there are a number of others also on sale, including The Joker and Batman – and hang it up to create an eye-catching display. And it’s now on sale with 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Best Lego Mario deals

Lego adventures with Luigi starter course set: Was £55, now £35, Asda.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCkBE_0f22gwhk00

Luigi is highly underrated in our eyes. He’s often sidelined by his more-famous brother but at his heart he’s just as capable and often has his own adventures as the Mushroom Kingdom’s resident ghostbuster. The battery-powered Luigi figurine included in this set can scan codes on top of the bricks, to interact with them, and even collect coins. The Lego Super Mario range also works with a free smartphone app, which can be used to put the modular set together and build a variety of different levels.

The Luigi starter set is actually larger than the Super Mario counterpart as well, and it has more variety and intricacy, which provides a more creative challenge for making your own levels. There are also more characters, including a bone goomba, a Yoshi and Boom Boom. Dare we say it, it’s a much better build than the Mario starter set (£54.99, Lego.com ), even if he does still hog the limelight.

Buy now

Best friends Lego deals

Lego friends Heartlake city grand hotel dolls house set: Was £89.99, now £79.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bVKs_0f22gwhk00

This three-storey friends house set is filled with inventive details, from the piano bar and reception to the en-suite bedrooms and outdoor dining area. It also includes luxurious features such as a spa and penthouse and a Lego friends mini doll actress, Amelia, so kids can pretend to play the A-list lifestyle.

Buy now

Best Technic Lego deals

Lego Technic Land Rover defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £159.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4IcW_0f22gwhk00

You can save £15 on Lego’s technic Land Rover kit at Smyths Toys right now. Described as an advanced set, it is packed with accurate details, such as a four-speed gear box, six-cylinder engine beneath the bonnet and a working steering wheel to really see the car in action. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a gift for a Land Rover enthusiast, or a treat for fans of classic collectible model cars, the set will deliver a rewarding build experience, with a whopping 2,573 pieces to get through.

Buy now

Lego Technic Lamborghini sián 42115: Was £389.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DC1zd_0f22gwhk00

Here’s a huge 27 per cent saving on the equally massive Lego Technic model of the Lamborghini sián hybrid supercar . This 1:8-scale model features a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons, working steering, front and rear suspension, and opening scissor-style doors. This kit is definitely one for older Lego builders, as it contains more than 3,600 parts.

Buy now

Best other Lego deals

Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £62.99, Smythstoys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcUX3_0f22gwhk00

With this set, Lego gives every Friends fan the chance to build their very own Central Perk café, complete with all six main characters plus Gunther, detailed furniture and model studio lights. This set is made up of 1,079 pieces and measures 29cm x 22cm x 11cm when fully built.

Buy now

Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dzkxc_0f22gwhk00

Let kids explore their creative side with this brick box that boasts 33 different colours. The perfect toolkit for budding builders, it lets you use the different windows, doors and other special pieces to create undersea adventures, zoos, castles, scooters and more. Designed for ages four and upwards, the set’s reduced by more than a tenner right now on Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

From Star Wars to Harry Potter , we’ve reviewed the best kids’ Lego sets – lightsabers and wands at the ready!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals for December 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and AO

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear, as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind...
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
CNN

45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
TODAY.com

Check everyone off your list with these 7 gifts from Target — starting at $10

It's officially the most wonderful time of year, and if you're anything like us, you've probably decked the halls with holiday decor and started on your holiday baking. But have you tackled that long list of holiday shopping yet? If not, you're not alone: We know how hard it can be to find that perfect gift for loved ones.
People

This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters

 And psst: They’re majorly on sale right now Amazon is a one-stop shop for almost everything you can buy online. But because there are so many options, it can be hard to know where to look for what you want. That's where the site's best-seller lists come in handy. Updated hourly based on real-time sales data, the lists span popular categories like home, electronics, kitchen, tech, and beauty. And over in fashion, one brand is so popular that it regularly tops Amazon's sweater best-sellers chart. So if you're...
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber week may be over, but there are still a ton of great deals to shop at...
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA3' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts. You can score big savings on products from brands such as SeaBear Smokehouse, Sprigs, W&P and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
AOL Corp

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
ktalnews.com

Best gifts for young adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Holiday Pajamas Are On SALE At Target!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, raise your hand if you make your family do matching pajamas every year… 🙋‍♀️. Maybe you also get new ornaments for your tree each...
knowtechie.com

Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399

Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price. For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
dcnewsnow.com

50+ best gifts for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy