Best Lego deals for April 2022: Biggest discounts on kids’ and adult sets

Lego has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few years. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the infamous Danish brick has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.

The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “toy of the century” by Fortune and the British Association of Toy Retailers back in 2000 for the second time, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And the company’s popular Technic, Duplo and Creator ranges were released over the following decades.

While Lego’s great for helping to develop young minds, there’s also plenty to love in the ever- expanding 18+ collectable sets. From 1,000-piece models that can occupy adults for weeks, to immersive builds for kids that can inspire their imagination, there’s endless fun to be had with Lego.

But, with frequent new releases, more complex ranges and recent sustainability ventures, Lego can be a costly investment. If you’re hoping to save on a set, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best discounts available right now – from Star Wars and Harry Potter to Ghostbusters builds.

Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself or a gift for a little one, we’ve got you covered on the best Lego deals to snap up right now.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Lego retailers below:

The best Lego deals for April 2022 are:

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Very.co.uk

Was £69.99, now £49.99, Very.co.uk Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego Star Wars dark trooper attack set, Mandalorian buildable toy: Was £27.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £27.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com

Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com Lego friends jungle rescue base treehouse vet set: Was £74.99, now £69.99, Smythstoys.com

Was £74.99, now £69.99, Smythstoys.com Lego technic Land Rover Defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £129.99, Smythstoys.com

Was £174.99, now £129.99, Smythstoys.com Lego technic Lamborghini Sián 42115: Was £349.99, now £256.98, Amazon.co.uk

Was £349.99, now £256.98, Amazon.co.uk Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

Was £64.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £39.99, now £31.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best Harry Potter Lego deals

Lego Harry Potter Hogsmeade village visit house set: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Very.co.uk

If you’ve ever dreamt of venturing to Hogsmeade village, here’s your chance. The set includes Honeydukes sweetshop and The Three Broomsticks pub, both covered in snow to give it that magical feel. You can play with the Harry Potter, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madam Rosmerta and an exclusive 20th anniversary golden Ron Weasley mini-figures. It also includes multiple accessories such as a wanted poster for Sirius Black. And the best part is, as if by magic, Argos has made a third of its price disappear.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive house and Ford Anglia car toy: Was £64.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

With this Lego set you can re-enact the epic escape scene from The Chamber of Secrets where Ron Weasley and his brothers break Harry out of prison – better known as the Dursley family home. You’ll have to make do without the Weasley twins, but can play with the Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dobby, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley mini-figures, plus a numerous accessories. There’s also a special mechanism that allows for Hogwarts acceptance letters to fly through the fireplace, need we say more?

Buy now

Best Star Wars Lego deals

Lego Star Wars dark trooper attack set, Mandalorian buildable toy: Was £27.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

If The Mandalorian series captured your child’s (or your) imagination, this Lego set is sure to do the same. Including a detailed recreation of the scene inside the Imperial Light Cruiser where Luke Skywalker reappeared in The Mandalorian series two. Complete with a revolving elevator, rotating battle platform and a sliding “force” platform to fend off the three Dark Trooper minifigures, there’s also an all-new for 2022 Luke Skywalker figure. Designed for kids aged eight and above, it will make an ideal gift.

Buy now

Lego first order stormtrooper: Was £14.99, now £8.99, Lego.com

Want to display your brick build for all to admire? This 15-piece set, which is designed for storm troopers ages 8 and up, is part of the Lego brick sketches character portraits series, and means you can actually create 3D illustrations of your favourite characters – there are a number of others also on sale, including The Joker and Batman – and hang it up to create an eye-catching display. And it’s now on sale with 40 per cent off – the force is certainly with this one.

Buy now

Best friends Lego deals

Lego friends jungle rescue base treehouse vet set: Was £74.99, now £69.99, Smythstoys.com

Inspire creative wildlife play with this Lego friends jungle rescue base, where kids can build their own treehouse animal clinic. From helping elephants to treating sloths and looking after turtles, any budding vets will love this set.

Buy now

Best technic Lego deals

Lego technic Land Rover Defender 42110: Was £174.99, now £129.99, Smythstoys.com

You can save £60 on Lego’s technic Land Rover kit at Smyths Toys right now. Described as an “advanced set”, it is packed with accurate details such as a four-speed gear box, six-cylinder engine beneath the bonnet and a working steering wheel to really see the car in action.

Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, a gift for a Land Rover enthusiast, or a treat for fans of classic collectible model cars, the set will deliver a rewarding build experience, with a whopping 2,573 pieces to get through.

Buy now

Lego technic Lamborghini Sián 42115: Was £256.98, now £254.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a huge 27 per cent saving on the equally massive Lego Technic model of the Lamborghini Sián hybrid supercar . This 1:8 scale model features a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons, working steering, front and rear suspension, and opening scissor-style doors. This kit is definitely one for older Lego builders, as it contains over 3,600 parts.

Buy now

Best architecture Lego deals

Lego ideas Friends Central Perk set 21319: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.co.uk

With this set, Lego gives every Friends fan the chance to build their very own Central Perk café, complete with all seven main characters, detailed furniture and model studio lights. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit TV show, this set is made up of 1,079 pieces and measures 29cm x 22cm x 11cm when fully built.

Buy now

Lego 10698 classic creative brick construction set: Was £39.99, now £31.95, Amazon.co.uk

Let kids explore their creative side with this brick box that boasts 33 different colours. The perfect toolkit for budding builders, it lets you use the different windows, doors and other special pieces to create undersea adventures, zoos, castles, scooters and more. Designed for ages four and upwards, the set’s reduced by about a tenner right now on Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys and activities, try the links below:

From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter’, we’ve reviewed the best kids’ Lego sets