Iowa City Police are investigating an alleged misuse of funds concerning Iowa City Pride, and say that at least $22,000 is currently unaccounted for. The Press-Citizen’s report says that former Iowa City Pride president Anthony Sivanthaphanith admitted to investigators that he spent $8000 without the board of directors’ knowledge between May and November 2021 when he was both president and treasurer. He was given the treasurer’s duties after the former treasurer resigned in March, and allegedly ordered checks in his name drawn on the Iowa City Pride account that he had been issued a debit card for as the treasurer.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO