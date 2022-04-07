ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick premiere to take place as Royal Film Performance

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvLWy_0f22gbPj00

The highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick, will open in London with a Royal Film Performance.

The UK premiere of the action thriller starring Tom Cruise will take place on Thursday May 19 with members of the royal family likely to be in attendance.

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially called the Royal Command Film Performance, the first Royal Film Performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Deathâ€¯starring David Niven.

The most recent performance featured a screening ofâ€¯First World War epic 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes , and took place in 2019 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.

Jerry Bruckheimer , producer of Top Gun: Maverick, said: “I am delighted that the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick will take place in aid of The Film and TV Charity. After 36 years, we are thrilled to bring Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell back to the big screen with the help of an incredible cast and truly talented crew.

“We know audiences around the world are going to love returning to the skies in this long-awaited return, and we are thrilled to be able to support such an amazing charity that continues to aid and support the UK film industry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrHFl_0f22gbPj00

John Fletcher, managing director of Paramount Pictures UK, said: “We are hugely excited and honoured that Top Gun: Maverick will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance 2022.

“We feel this worthy charity is a fantastic partner for this hugely anticipated movie and on behalf of Paramount we look forward to welcoming everyone to what we hope will be a most memorable night.”

Alex Pumfrey, chief executive of The Film and TV Charity, said: “The last couple of years have been incredibly tough for everyone, not least people working behind the scenes who saw their livelihoods threatened by the pandemic.

“After such a challenging time, it really does feel special to be using the platform that is The Royal Film Performance to celebrate the return of event cinema, and also to shine a light on the support we’re able to offer to those who make it all possible.

“Thanks to the generosity of our guests, and the thousands of people and organisations who have donated to the charity, we have been able to support more than 10,000 people in the last two years – and our work is only just beginning.”

Paramount Pictures will release Top Gun: Maverick in the UK and Ireland on May 25.

