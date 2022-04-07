What Are Microplastics? Fragments Found in Human Lungs, Blood for First Time
The tiny plastic particles have been found everywhere from the highest peaks to the bottom of the ocean—and we still don't know their health...www.newsweek.com
The tiny plastic particles have been found everywhere from the highest peaks to the bottom of the ocean—and we still don't know their health...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0