What Are Microplastics? Fragments Found in Human Lungs, Blood for First Time

By Ed Browne
 1 day ago
The tiny plastic particles have been found everywhere from the highest peaks to the bottom of the ocean—and we still don't know their health...

Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

New part of the body found hiding in the lungs

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Netherlands
natureworldnews.com

80% of People in New Study Discovered to Have Microplastics in their Blood

Microplastics are fragments or tiny fibers from larger plastic materials shredded into pieces. Since the onset of industrialization and the increasing demand for plastic materials, these near-microscopic fragments are gradually posing a threat to the environment and all living organisms. New research revealed that microplastics were found in human blood,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

There Are 'Secret' Tunnels Connecting Your Skull And The Brain

Did you know you have tiny tunnels in your head? That's OK, no one else did either until recently! But that's exactly what a team of medical researchers confirmed in mice and humans in 2018 – tiny channels that connect skull bone marrow to the lining of the brain. The research shows they may provide a direct route for immune cells to rush from the marrow into the brain in the event of damage. Previously, scientists had thought immune cells were transported via the bloodstream from other parts of the body to deal with brain inflammation following a stroke, injury, or brain...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Discover Blowflies Can Detect Chemical Weapons and Other Pollutants

IUPUI researchers discovered that blowflies may be utilized as chemical sensors, with a special focus on the monitoring of chemical warfare weapons. Although chemical weapons are prohibited by international agreements, they are nonetheless used on occasion to gravely harm people all over the world. Investigators may have found an odd...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
The Next Web

You’ll be injecting robots into your bloodstream to fight disease soon

What if there was a magical robot that could cure any disease? Don’t answer that. It’s a stupid question. Everyone knows there’s no one machine that could do that. But maybe a swarm made up of tens of thousands of tiny autonomous micro-bots could?. That’s the premise...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Newsweek

