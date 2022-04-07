ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in parts of New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Stormy weather is drenching parts of New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that heavy rain and flash flooding are possible.

A flood warning is in effect for parts of New Jersey. Powers says that the heaviest of the rain is expected to last into the overnight hours.

The storms are expected to last through the rest of the day but should clear out by Friday morning. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures around 62 degrees. Clouds will remain for most of the day, with the possibility of light rain Friday night going into Saturday. Overnight lows on Friday will be around 46 degrees.

Saturday is also expected to be mostly cloudy, with some occasional rain showers. Temperatures will be mild in the low- to mid-50s. The clouds will stick around for Saturday night, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Sunday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low-50s. Some clearing is expected by Sunday night, with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

