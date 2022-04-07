ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Latin teachers use Taylor Swift hit and Disney film to modernise subject

By Catherine Lough
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

A Cambridge academic says translating Taylor Swift songs and reimagining the lyrics to the Disney film Frozen could enthuse a new generation of Latin students.

Steven Hunt, who has taught Latin for 35 years and trains new teachers through the University of Cambridge’s PGCE course, says activities such as translating pop star Swift’s hit Bad Blood can help students grasp the classical language.

Generations have learned the subject through the gardening pastimes of Lucius Caecilius – a banker who lived in Pompeii in the first century AD – who features heavily in Cambridge Latin Course textbooks.

But in a new handbook on teaching the subject, Mr Hunt says he is “horrified” that he once taught stories about Caecilius’ family which trivialise slavery and stereotype female characters.

He cites other ways of engaging students in the study of Latin, including a university lecturer asking students to translate the chorus of Bad Blood to “Quod, care, nunc malum sanguinem habemus”.

He also suggests teachers use Latinised Disney songs, with one YouTube channel imagining how the Frozen song Let It Go might have sounded in Ancient Rome.

Teachers can use 3D digital modelling and Google Earth to encourage students to use Latin during virtual walk-throughs of ancient sites, such as a 3D model of Rome built in Minecraft.

And students can improve their understanding of grammar and vocabulary through reading and writing Latin fan fiction, the book says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVmKd_0f22gG4a00

The book  – Teaching Latin –  argues that the way the ancient world is represented in common beginner textbooks, such as the Cambridge Latin Course, can include misleading gender stereotypes.

Slavery in ancient Rome is presented as a trivial or even humorous matter, Mr Hunt says, while some course materials fail to represent the diversity of the classical world.

“Students need to see themselves in the textbooks and they also need to see the other – the marginalised, the little heard and little seen,” he says.

Additional teaching materials for the course, for example, invite learners to play a game of chance and write a “diary of a slave”, where they can be “set free” for completing a “good deed for the master”.

Mr Hunt says the books use tropes of the “happy slave” while the masters are presented as kindly if they free their slaves as a reward.

One story in the Cambridge Latin Course presents Melissa, “a foreign-born enslaved woman” who is sold by the slave dealer Syphax, “depicted in the accompanying illustration as a racial stereotype”.

She is “bought by Caecilius, the fair-skinned male Roman” and “shown off” to the males of the family.

The story features a joke in which the males of the family are pleased with Melissa, while Caecilius’ wife, Metella, is not.

While this might be in keeping with the “risque” British sitcom era of the 1970s when the books were first written, “in the early 21st century, however, it ought not to have a place in a school course book, and I now advise against its use in the classroom”, Mr Hunt says.

He adds that, in response to a rise in complaints, the publisher “recognised the highly problematic nature of this and other passages in the book and has undertaken a rewriting of the whole course”.

Mr Hunt says he taught the passage around a hundred times “with barely a thought about the objectification of the women, the casual stereotyping of the non-Romans, and the blind acceptance of a financial transaction in which one human being is sold to another”.

Mr Hunt says the diversity of pupils taking the subject is improving, in his experience, but while “Latin’s role as the gatekeeper to an elite education is over… involving more students, especially in state schools, remains a problem”.

“At the school level, there are three main challenges: to increase access, to attract and retain a more diverse body of students, and to improve the representation of the diversity of the ancient world itself in school resources.

“The challenge for teachers in the years to come will be whether they are prepared to grasp these opportunities to present the subject differently, and widen the appeal for students, or whether they prefer to stick to familiar routines.”

A 2021 Language Trends survey from the British Council revealed a “stark divide” between private and state schools for Classics teaching, with 65% of independent schools offering GCSE Latin and one in three offering Ancient Greek, compared to 9% and less than 2% of state schools respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Carolina' Already Faces Controversy Even Before It Drops

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her involvement in the film version of Delia Owens' 2018 blockbuster novel, "Where the Crawdads Sing." Taylor Swift acknowledged to being a big admirer of the novel and wanting to compose music for the future film. A teaser for the film includes a sample of Taylor's new song "Carolina," and fans positively went wild with the knowledge that soon enough, a new Taylor Swift song will drop.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Resurfaces To Photobomb ‘Queer Eye’ Star In New Photo Of The Singer

The ‘All Too Well’ singer snuck in behind Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend as they relaxed on a cozy couch together. Even the stars like to get silly now and again! Taylor Swift made a rare appearance when she poked her head behind Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington for a funny photobomb opportunity on Wednesday March 16. The 32-year-old singer popped her head up behind the couple as they posed for a photo, definitely giving the pair a bit of a surprise!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Reading And Writing#Performing#Frozen#Pgce#Bad Blood#Quod#Latinised Disney
The Independent

Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry. On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.“So then I recorded it and it was my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Michael Bublé on how Paul McCartney and being a Swiftie shaped his new album

Michael Bublé may be a music star himself, but that doesn't mean he's not also a fan. The crooner, who returns March 25 with Higher, adores The Beatles and Taylor Swift. Like much of the rest of the world. But when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before — that meant seeking out fresh producers and inspirations.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Minecraft
SFGate

Carrie Underwood Exacts Mental Revenge in New Song ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood is a presence whose memory torments an ex-lover in the new song “Ghost Story,” the country star’s first solo release since her 2021 religious album My Savior. Underwood’s previous secular album Cry Pretty was released in 2018. Written by frequent Underwood collaborator David Garcia...
MUSIC
Black Hills Pioneer

Dylan O'Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O'Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a "wonderful" film director. The 'Maze Runner' actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' project last year and he was very impressed with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's vision for the project and her "instincts" as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kelsy Karter Says Bye to Pop-Punk as She Debuts Video for ‘Rest in Pieces’

Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

37 Taylor Swift Lyrics To Use In The Spring As The Season Begins Again

Taylor Swift is a songwriting queen who has relatable lyrics for just about anything you’re going through at the moment. Even with the change in seasons, you know there are Taylor Swift lyrics for spring captions and posts you’re looking to share on your feed. Swift knows a thing or two about starting anew as each album era has a totally different vibe and feel. That’s why you can gather up Taylor Swift lyrics about flowers blooming and spring adventures for any pics you want to share this time of year.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

The First Where the Crawdads Sing Trailer Features a New Song by Taylor Swift

The first trailer for the highly anticipated, Reese Witherspoon-produced adaption of the best selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing is officially here, and it brought a little unexpected gift for fans with it. On Tuesday, we got our first look at Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, The Marsh Girl, as well as a sneak peak of a new Taylor Swift song written exclusively for the movie.
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
11K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy