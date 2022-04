The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day Friday after a review on a controversial last play. The White Sox led most of the way until the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game. An Andrew Vaughn solo home run in the top of the 9th gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. But Detroit came back in the bottom of the inning to win the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO