It was an excellent run for the Parkland Buccaneers Flag Football team, who had the chance to compete in the States. The Buccaneers finished the regular season going 6-2 before the seed and went on to win the division in the playoffs. They beat the Dolphins, Horned Frogs, and the Titans, outscoring their teams 80-42. The Buccaneers qualified for States in Tampa, where they reached the Semifinals by winning two more games.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO