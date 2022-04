BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Philips Lighting Plant in Bath that closed almost 10 years ago will soon be demolished, according to County officials. The Steuben County IDA Director, Jamie Johnson, told 18 News on April 6 that the plan is currently being prepared for demolition. Crews are working on the interior to prepare the plant after working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to clean up the site.

BATH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO