How Muslims celebrate Ramadan

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
A new Pew Research Center survey released on Tuesday (March 15) reveals that Black Catholics are more likely than their white or Hispanic counterparts to say that opposing racism and sexism is essential to their faith. Additionally, the survey finds Black Catholics rely more on daily prayer and Scripture reading,...
“The Pieta means pity or compassion, and represents Mary sorrowfully contemplating the dead body of her son which she holds on her lap.” ~ The Khan Academy. Michelangelo's La Pieta in the Vatican City- image by the author.
The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials.
Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths.
What is a natural burial?
Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Post-religious America is growing up. That's the bottom line of a new survey by Deseret News and Marist Poll. Researchers saw declines in religious practice in most demographic groups, but generational differences were especially stark. According to the report, Americans "60 or older (43 percent) are more likely than their...
Latter-day Saint temples around the world will gradually begin to return to normal operations as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, the Utah-based faith announced Tuesday, including eliminating face mask requirements and capacity limits. The decision to return to full operations will be made by local church authorities “based on...
Judgment Day has come for Hillsong – but not in the way its pastors promised. To recap a damning week for the church, its founder and global senior pastor, Brian Houston, has resigned after an internal investigation found he had breached the church’s code of conduct twice over the past decade by behaving inappropriately towards two women.
THE Holi festival is an annual Hindu celebration held in India, Nepal, and South Asian countries to mark the arrival of spring. It is also known as the "festival of love" and the "festival of colours". When is Holi in 2022?. Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning...
How spiritually beneficial it would be in weeks that lead up to Resurrection Sunday (Easter) to reflect on the great suffering of Christ, with hearts rightly related to him. His great love is our greatest need and gift. How should we approach him and give thanks?. Psalm 51:16–17 reads: “For...
“Contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught,” President Russell M. Nelson said. “I love the Lord Jesus Christ and testify that his gospel is the only enduring solution for peace. His gospel is a gospel of peace.”. He and other church leaders asked members to help...
