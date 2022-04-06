ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Man Dies After Vicious Attack at a Battle Creek Home

By Brandon James - WBCK
Police in Battle Creek say a man died early Wednesday after being brutally attacked at a residence in the city. Officers received a call around 6:15 Tuesday evening about a 33-year-old male who had been badly injured. They did...

