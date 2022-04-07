ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

'Ragged Heart' might be the most Athens movie ever made. Don't miss the premiere screening.

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
For a town that has been known for its thriving creative class over multiple decades, the relatively small number of movies made about Athens is surprising when compared to the vast amount of art that has come from the Classic City. A recently completed independent feature might just be the most “Athens” movie made to date.

“Ragged Heart,” a dramatic thriller from siblings Evan and Debrah McNary, is scheduled to have its Georgia premiere at Ciné on Sunday. After the 2 p.m. screening sold out, the nonprofit downtown theater added a 2:15 p.m. showing with tickets still remaining at the time this article was written.

Filmed in Athens in 2018 and 2019, “Ragged Heart” stars Winterville-based actor Eddie Craddock in his feature film debut as Wyatt Galloway, a salvage collector and legendary Athens guitarist whose estranged musician daughter Miranda (Willow Avalon) dies suddenly after returning home from a recent tour.

The realistic, lived-in and natural atmosphere of the McNarys’ film was achieved through a technique Evan called “collaborative storytelling,” where non-actors like Vic’s Vintage antique store owner Victor Peel spent time in front of the camera as mini-documentary subjects and interacting with Craddock on location before shooting scenes for “Ragged Heart.”

“A lot of the folks in the movie are first-time actors that had never been on camera before, and every one of them was amazing,” Evan told the Banner-Herald. “Athens audiences are going to see someone they know, either in the literal sense or in the way they can relate to knowing someone like the actors are portraying.”

Local artists aren’t just relegated to walk-ons or cameos in “Ragged Heart” — they’re front and center just like the city the movie takes place in. Donna Hopkins (The Donna Hopkins Band) plays Miranda’s mother, Sienna Chandler (Monsoon) plays an aspiring singer named Quinn and Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) plays record label owner Riley Hammond.

Mariah Parker (Linqua Franqa), Jim White and LeeAnn Peppers portray fictionalized versions of themselves, as do visual artists Vernon Thornsberry and Chris Hubbard (CHUB). The principal cast is rounded out by professional actors Joshua Mikel (TV’s “The Walking Dead”) as the opportunistic Declan Purcell, Eleanor Caudill and Kate McManus.

Co-written by the McNarys, directed by Evan and produced by Debrah, “Ragged Heart” was originally intended to take place in Atlanta where the siblings are from. Because Debrah graduated from the University of Georgia and has lived in Athens for more than a decade, they decided to change the location of the story and involve as many of their local friends as possible.

“This production was truly a group effort from everyone in town,” said Evan. “They all knew what we were doing, that we weren’t out to exploit the scene or use Athens in a disingenuous way. Everybody was so willing to pitch in. The whole experience really felt magical.”

As of this writing, there are no streaming or additional theatrical dates available for “Ragged Heart.” Those interested in staying updated on the film’s release are encouraged to sign up for the newsletter at raggedheartfilm.com.

