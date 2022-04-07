ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Woman wins $10M lottery jackpot after accidentally pushing wrong button

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1satjq_0f22epb500

( KTLA ) – A woman won $10 million after purchasing a lottery ticket at a Southern California supermarket last year, state lottery officials announced Wednesday.

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a Scratchers vending machine at a Vons in Tarzana back in November 2021. While she was about to start selecting which games she wanted, Edwards said “some rude person” bumped into her, according to a news release from the California Lottery, which doesn’t immediately reveal the identity of winners for privacy reasons.

That person’s bump caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine, she said.

Ohio’s Spring Bottle Lottery features $750 liquor

A $30 200X Scratchers ticket came out of the machine and Edwards said she had no intention of buying it.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards recalled.

She remembers being irritated, not only because the person bumped into her, but also because she’d just spent 75% of her lottery money on one ticket, rather than her usual selection of cheaper-priced options.

“Once she was in her car, she started scratching the $30 ticket – the one she was literally pushed into buying – and discovered she’d just won the game’s top prize of $10 million,” the state Lottery said.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards told state lottery officials. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right.”

Bill would allow Ohio school staff to carry guns with 20 hours of training

Edwards said she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization.

“I’m still in shock,” she added. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’”

The Vons store where Edwards “accidentally” won her fortune got a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Tarzana, CA
UPI News

Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot

March 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man whose lucky set of lottery numbers have earned him multiple Club Keno prizes recently had the digits deliver their largest payout to date: $400,000. The 44-year-old Bay County man told Michigan Lottery officials he chose the numbers 03-12-19-27-28-35-37-73 when he bought a ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

Man with a craving for Brazil nuts ends up winning life-changing NC lottery jackpot

A quick stop at a store to buy Brazil nuts ended up winning a North Carolina man a six-figure payday. Winston-Salem resident Douglas Pfaff visited the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane to pick up his nuts and bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket while he was there. It ended up winning the 66-year-old business owner the second-top prize in the game, according to lottery officials.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Mobile#Guns#Ktla#Vons#The California Lottery#Spring Bottle Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy