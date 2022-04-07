ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court Thursday

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jordain Carney
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – The Senate will confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black, female Supreme Court justice on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) locked in a deal — which requires the buy-in of all 100 senators — to hold an initial vote on Jackson’s nomination around 11 a.m. on Thursday. After that, Schumer said he expected a final vote to confirm Jackson to take place around 1:45 p.m., depending on how long senators want to speak before the vote.

“We have reached an agreement for the Senate to conclude the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tomorrow,” Schumer said.

“It will be a joyous day. Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America,” he added. “America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a perfect nation.”

Jackson’s confirmation vote will hand both President Biden and Senate Democrats a significant win and mark the pinnacle of their efforts to put their own stamp on the federal judiciary.

Though Justice Stephen Breyer has said he will not retire until the summer, Thursday’s vote will also cap off a weeks-long sprint since Biden nominated Jackson to be Breyer’s successor.

Jackson’s confirmation will be historic on multiple fronts: In addition to being the first Black, female Supreme Court justice, she will also be the first justice to have been a former public defender.

Thursday’s vote means that Republicans agreed to speed up her confirmation. Under Senate rules, GOP senators could have delayed a final vote until Friday by requiring an additional 30 hours of debate. But top Republicans indicated earlier Wednesday that their caucus would yield back some time, as senators are eager to leave for a two-week break.

Though Jackson’s nomination included moments of high-profile tensions with GOP senators, she was widely expected from the outset to be confirmed.

Democrats could confirm her on their own as long as all 50 members of their caucus supported her, as is expected.

In addition to all Democrats, three GOP senators will vote for Jackson on Thursday: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

