Op-Ed: Law enforcement must have community conversations after Indiana policing law passes

By Marshawn Wolley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
A criminal justice reform bill reshaping the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board may be another significant opportunity for police reform, but we should not forget the community it serves moving forward.

During the country’s racial reckoning in 2020, Gov. Eric Holcomb noted the composition of the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board and the opportunities to increase diversity on this important but largely unknown government entity. While in Indianapolis, community leaders and activists were working to increase police accountability with the development of community driven reforms, including an improved use of force policy.

In the 2021 legislative session, the work of local community leaders, activists and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the Use of Force Review Board and General Orders Board was targeted by legislators. During that legislative session, there was also engagement with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter on emerging concerns about the ability of IMPD to establish a use of force standard based on community input versus a desire by some to have statewide uniform standards for policing.

There was also a specific concern raised about law enforcement using chokeholds being permitted by state law.

The tension between the consistency of uniform standards and the desire for policing that is responsive to communities is a debate on the merits and ostensible limits of community policing. Community policing does not just mean community cooperation with police to address crime but also community input on issues like use of force and deadly force.

IMPD has taken the position that it could have a higher standard for use of force than what was taught at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. IMPD partnered with the community to develop a use of force policy to include both reasonableness and proportionality. The effect of IMPD’s new use of force policy was to reduce the use of excessive force during citizen arrests, which includes deadly use of force and defensive tactics.

Unanimously passed in both chambers of Indiana Statehouse and signed into law by Holcomb, a Senate bill potentially sets up a clash against well-meaning reform efforts.

Senate Bill 294 changed the membership of the law enforcement training board and requires statewide uniform standards for deadly force and defense tactics policy and training. It also requires minimum standards best practices for crowd control, protests and First Amendment activities as well as instructing the board to seek expertise on trauma and sexual assault through additional training this year.

The merits of the law include clarification on how the board is composed, including the inclusion of a minority business or nonprofit and three citizens. Additional training on trauma and sexual assault are also steps forward. Revisiting best practices for protecting First Amendment rights during protests is also welcome.

But what does the development of a uniform standards for deadly use of force and defensive tactics mean for community policing? While police departments across the state and country promulgate the idea of community policing, at what point does community standards lose their value up against a perceived need for consistency in training?

Credibility now must be earned by law enforcement, especially in significant segments of the Black community. A fuller discussion of use of force, deadly force and defensive tactics issues, including engagement in the deliberation process of the changes at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and Board, are necessary steps.

However, engagement on these matters must go beyond the board and into communities, especially with communities of color across the state who are seeking to understand what a relationship with law enforcement can look like in the 21st century.

Whatever is done for the Black community without the Black community is done to the Black community. My hope is that this new law is not being done to the Black community, but with the Black community and other communities seeking to reform their relationship with law enforcement.

Marshawn Wolley is the president and CEO of Black Onyx Management.

IN THIS ARTICLE
