Missouri State Senators go into detail on the state’s record budget

On Friday, the Georgia Senate voted to OK a controversial bill banning teachers from teaching “divisive concepts” in schools. House Bill 1084 would ban teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, that one race is superior, that individuals should feel responsible for the actions of other people of the same race, and that individuals are consciously or unconsciously racist because of their ethnicity. The bill faced sharp criticism from Democrats, teachers, and students who say the bill could stifle important classroom discussions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO