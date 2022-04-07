ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Report Finds Cardinals Home Games Will Generate $302 Million

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

A new report suggests Cardinals home games will generate...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff, St. Louis Cardinals' lineup and other winners of the NL Central I Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander highlights the best of the National League Central and explains why the St. Louis Cardinals have the best lineup, backed by Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson. Next, Ben explains why the Milwaukee Brewers have the best pitching staff thanks to Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Later, Ben predicts why Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki will hit more than 30 home runs and win newcomer of the year for the division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cards Home Opener most-watched in 5 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bally Sports Midwest says that the Cardinals Home Opener was the most-watched opening day game in five years. The number of viewers increased by 36 percent since last year and it was the most-watched local program in St. Louis since the Super Bowl. There were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Home Games
FOX2Now

Cardinals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

ST. LOUIS – Hours before the start of the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its 28-man Opening Day roster. The roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen, and Nick Wittgren) and 17 players developed within the organization. PITCHERS (15):...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
5 On Your Side

Opening day at Busch Stadium through the years

The red jackets. The Clydesdales. The unforgettable moments. Opening day in St. Louis has always been special. And 5 On Your Side has been there for all of it. In St. Louis, there's no day on the calendar more sacred than opening day at Busch Stadium. After the long winter's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Cardinals secure Opening Day win at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals Home Opener kicked off at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day. A Cardinals fan is celebrating her 100th birthday by watching her team on Opening Day. St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day at Busch Stadium. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:00...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Cardinals home opener brings downtown St. Louis to life

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans with and without tickets celebrated a big win at the team’s home opener Thursday. The 9-0 score against the Pittsburg Pirates sparked a shared victory for everyone inside Busch Stadium and across the downtown area. 5 On Your Side spoke to spectators to get their reactions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: power lifting to have first in person championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school power lifting will have its first in person state meet on Saturday. While powerlifting is still new to the state, it is quickly growing and beginning to gain more popularity. 17 high schools from around the state will compete in the meet which will feature 96 boys an 79 girls. […]
FITNESS
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals have interesting plan this season for flamethrower Jordan Hicks

Bringing back Albert Pujols is not the only way that the St. Louis Cardinals are going outside of the box this season. Ahead of Opening Day this week, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that the team plans to make fireballer Jordan Hicks their No. 5 starter this season, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold. Marmol added that Hicks will debut as a starter on Tuesday against Kansas City and will be on a pitch limit, throwing between two and four innings. Marmol also stressed that Hicks will not be an opener but rather a true starter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy