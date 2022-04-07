Report Finds Cardinals Home Games Will Generate $302 Million

Ben Verlander highlights the best of the National League Central and explains why the St. Louis Cardinals have the best lineup, backed by Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson. Next, Ben explains why the Milwaukee Brewers have the best pitching staff thanks to Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Later, Ben predicts why Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki will hit more than 30 home runs and win newcomer of the year for the division.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO