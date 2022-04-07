Report Finds Cardinals Home Games Will Generate $302 Million

Ben Verlander highlights the best of the National League Central and explains why the St. Louis Cardinals have the best lineup, backed by Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson. Next, Ben explains why the Milwaukee Brewers have the best pitching staff thanks to Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Later, Ben predicts why Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki will hit more than 30 home runs and win newcomer of the year for the division.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bally Sports Midwest says that the Cardinals Home Opener was the most-watched opening day game in five years. The number of viewers increased by 36 percent since last year and it was the most-watched local program in St. Louis since the Super Bowl. There were...
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have been preparing for weeks for opening day, and it finally arrived Thursday. With Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina still playing, and Albert Pujols back, this Cardinals baseball season has a “classic” feel to it. It’s evident everywhere – from Cardinals ticket packages to merchandise to marketing.
ST. LOUIS – Hours before the start of the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its 28-man Opening Day roster. The roster includes six first-time Cardinals (Aaron Brooks, Corey Dickerson, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, Drew VerHagen, and Nick Wittgren) and 17 players developed within the organization. PITCHERS (15):...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Yadier Molina has been a fixture on Opening Day at Busch Stadium since 2005, his first full season in MLB. But because of his role as the iron-man starting catcher for the Cardinals, he doesn’t get to ride around the warning track in the tailgate of a brand new Ford truck like the rest of his teammates do every year.
Major League Baseball is back. After an offseason that included a 99-day owner-imposed lockout -- one that threatened a full season and delayed Opening Day by a week -- MLB's 162-game 2022 regular season got started Thursday. Opening Day action started in the afternoon, with the Cubs hosting the Brewers in the first on a seven-game schedule.
The red jackets. The Clydesdales. The unforgettable moments. Opening day in St. Louis has always been special. And 5 On Your Side has been there for all of it. In St. Louis, there's no day on the calendar more sacred than opening day at Busch Stadium. After the long winter's...
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Cleveland’s franchise will play its first regular season game as the Guardians on Thursday afternoon as part of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day...
The Cardinals Home Opener kicked off at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cardinals fan celebrates 100th birthday on Opening Day. A Cardinals fan is celebrating her 100th birthday by watching her team on Opening Day. St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day at Busch Stadium. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:00...
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals fans with and without tickets celebrated a big win at the team’s home opener Thursday. The 9-0 score against the Pittsburg Pirates sparked a shared victory for everyone inside Busch Stadium and across the downtown area. 5 On Your Side spoke to spectators to get their reactions.
Bringing back Albert Pujols is not the only way that the St. Louis Cardinals are going outside of the box this season. Ahead of Opening Day this week, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that the team plans to make fireballer Jordan Hicks their No. 5 starter this season, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold. Marmol added that Hicks will debut as a starter on Tuesday against Kansas City and will be on a pitch limit, throwing between two and four innings. Marmol also stressed that Hicks will not be an opener but rather a true starter.
