ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The Best Vegan Cheeses For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNIKM_0f22c7M800

A grilled cheese sandwich is an easy-to-make American classic. While this dish might not seem compatible with a vegan diet, the truth is there are many ways to give the bread and melty cheese combo a dairy-free twist.

“Vegan cheese has come so far in the last 5-10 years from barely edible to actually quite delicious,” said Nisha Vora , creator of the vegan cooking blog Rainbow Plant Life . “However, not all vegan cheeses are suitable for a grilled cheese sandwich, so you need to be selective.”

She believes the most important factor to consider when choosing a dairy-free cheese for a grilled cheese sandwich is meltability.

“A lot of vegan cheeses just don’t melt well enough to use for a grilled cheese,” she explained. “In terms of taste, I prefer a mild-flavored cheese because it’s similar to the classic grilled cheese I ate as a kid.”

Below, Vora and other vegan culinary experts share their favorite dairy-free cheeses for a grilled cheese sandwich.

Field Roast Creamy Original Chao Slices

The Creamy Original Chao Slices are an excellent choice,” Vora said. “They melt quite well and the flavor is nice and mellow, nothing funky or overwhelming.”

Once you add your grilled cheese to the pan, she recommended covering it with the lid for about five minutes over medium heat.

“This serves to steam the cheese, helping it to melt easier,” she said. “Once the bottom slice of bread is golden brown, take off the lid and flip your grilled cheese and cook uncovered for an additional three minutes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0OQm_0f22c7M800 Nisha Vora recommended Field Roast's Creamy Original Chao Slices . (Photo: Field Roast)

Violife Just Like Smoked Provolone Slices

“For the tastiest vegan grilled cheese, I recommend Violife’s Smoked Provolone ,” said Ashley Melillo , founder of the plant-based recipe blog Blissful Basil . “It melts into the most gooey, creamy deliciousness and has a subtle but lovely smoked flavor.”

Veganosity founders Linda and Alex Meyer also recommended Violife’s Smoked Provolone Slices for its meltability and taste.

“We even use these to make macaroni and cheese,” she added.

And Natalie Slater of Bake and Destroy shared a recipe for an elevated sandwich using the dairy-free cheese.

“For fancier grilled cheeses, I love Violife Smoked Provolone Slices melted with some thinly sliced green apples, red onion and black pepper,” she said.

Follow Your Heart Smoked Gouda Slices

“As someone who first started eating vegan cheese 30 years ago, I can say both variety and quality have improved drastically,” said Anya Todd , a dietitian specializing in vegan nutrition. “That said, Follow Your Heart has been around since 1970, and their vegan cheese slices are still one of my faves. They melt and stretch, which is exactly what I want in a grilled cheese sammich!”

Vora also endorsed Follow Your Heart, specifically the smoked gouda flavor.

“For a more nontraditional grilled cheese, the Follow Your Heart Smoked Gouda Slices are a great option,” she said. “It has more of a smoky flavor but still melts really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztadS_0f22c7M800
Vora also recommended Follow Your Heart's smoked gouda slices. (Photo: Follow Your Heart)

Sheese Mature Cheddar

“For a good grilled cheese, we love the mature cheddar by Sheese ,” said Maša Ofei of Heartful Table . “It’s a great-tasting cheese that melts nicely, has a bit of stretch and is soy-free.”

She noted that it doesn’t have the “artificial taste” some other vegan cheeses can and slices just like dairy cheese.

“If you want that melt-in-your-mouth experience from a dairy-free grilled cheese sandwich, I recommend giving this cheese a go,” she added.

Treeline Herb Garlic Spreadable Cheese

Lauren Toyota, founder of the Hot for Food blog , is a fan of Treeline’s vegan cheese products, which include shreds, slices, soft French styles and more.

“Shreds can be a bit messy for grilled cheese I think, so I usually avoid those,” she said. “To take it over the top, sometimes I’ll spread on a garlic and herb cashew based spreadable cheese for extra cheesiness. My favorite brand for that is Treeline Cheese.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oulO6_0f22c7M800 Lauren Toyota is a fan of Treeline's spreadable herb garlic cheese.  (Photo: Treeline)

Field Roast Smoked Original Chao Slices

“For the best vegan grilled cheese, I recommend the Field Roast Chao Cheese ‘Smoked’ slices ,” said Brandi Doming , author of “ The Vegan 8 ” cookbook. “They taste authentic like dairy cheese, melt, and are incredibly delicious.”

She also praised the plant-based cheese’s rich flavor, which brings a smokiness to the sandwich.

“My daughter loves them, as well,” Doming added. “There is no off texture or taste, just delicious cheesy goodness!”

So Delicious Dairy Free Mozzarella Style Shreds

Gunjan Dudani, founder of Kiipfit , endorsed the mozzarella cheese-style shreds from So Delicious Dairy Free .

“I love its rich texture when cooked,” she said. “It has nice soft and soothing taste that is very close to the regular cheese. It melts well and stretches just as expected.”

Made with coconut oil and potato starch, this dairy-free cheese is Dudani’s favorite for grilled cheese sandwiches, but she also likes to eat it straight from the bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRCSW_0f22c7M800 Gunjan Dudani endorsed the mozzarella cheese-style shreds from So Delicious Dairy Free. (Photo: So Delicious Dairy Free)

Violife Shreds

“I always recommend Violife Original or a combination of the original flavor and mozzarella shreds,” said Kim Sujovolsky, a certified plant-based cook and co-founder of Brownble . “Both are very cheesy, tangy and melt incredibly well, perfect for a good grilled cheese sandwich.”

Erin Wysocarski, the recipe developer behind Olives for Dinner , also endorsed Violife’s shreds , particularly the cheddar variety.

“Violife melts beautifully on a grilled cheese sandwich and is super rich and creamy. ‘Butter’ your bread with vegan butter or mayo and the crispness pairs perfectly with the texture of the melted cheese.”

Follow Your Heart American Slices

For a classic “just like mom used to make” grilled cheese sandwich, Slater goes for Follow Your Heart’s American Slices .

“They deliver that nostalgic, mild and creamy American cheese flavor and melt beautifully,” she said.

Nabati Cheeze Mozzarella

“When making vegan grilled cheese, I love to combine two different kinds of cheese to get the best balance of flavor and meltiness,” said Melanie McDonald, founder of A Virtual Vegan and author of “ Vegan Comfort Cooking .” “Not all vegan cheese melts well, and of course, a grilled cheese sandwich needs to be very melty and oozy!”

Nabati Cheeze brand mozzarella is McDonald’s go-to cheese for melting purposes.

“It melts way better than any other vegan cheese I’ve tried,” she said. “Then I add a couple of slices of Violife smoked provolone or cheddar for more flavor. This combination ensures gooey grilled cheese perfection!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125tbs_0f22c7M800 Nabati Cheeze brand mozzarella is Melanie McDonald's go-to melting cheese.  (Photo: Nabati Cheeze)

Field Roast Tomato Cayenne Chao Slices

The Meyers enjoy all of the Field Roast Chao Slices, especially the Tomato Cayenne variety .

“They melt like dairy and have delicious flavor,” the mother-daughter duo said.

Violife Cheddar

Dudani is also a fan of Violife’s vegan cheddar, which comes in shredded , sliced , block and spreadable forms.

“This tastes best when cooked or melted,” she said. “It melts really well just like regular cheese and stretches equally well.”

She touted its cheddar flavor and the sense of comfort and familiarity it offers in a grilled cheese sandwich.

“It’s a great cheese alternative made with coconut oil and enriched with vitamin B12,” Dudani noted. “It’s nut-free, soy-free and gluten-free, so it is absolutely suitable if you have any allergies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlaS4_0f22c7M800 Dudani also recommended Violife's cheddar products.  (Photo: Violife)

So Delicious Dairy Free Cheddar Style Shreds

For Dudani, the cheddar cheese-style shreds from So Delicious Dairy Free are best when eaten directly out of the bag, but they’re also great in a grilled cheese sandwich.

“It has same tangy and salty taste like the original cheddar cheese,” she said. “The best part, it has no aftertaste. When melted, it creates a nice smooth flavor in the sandwich. The ultimate result is simply outstanding and leaves you wanting for more.”

Homemade Nacho Cheese

“When it comes to making epic, gooey, melty, vegan grilled cheese sandwiches, I recommend making your own homemade vegan cheese,” said Sam Turnbull , a vegan cookbook author and food blogger. “Instead of taking a solid cheese and trying to melt it, I prefer making a cheese that is already in a melted state.”

She recommended her recipe for melty stretchy gooey vegan nacho cheese for an ideal grilled cheese sandwich.

“The cheese sauce takes only 15 minutes to make ― only five minutes if you have a high-powered blender,” Turnbull explained. “The key ingredient in this recipe is tapioca starch, which makes the cheese sauce super stretchy and gooey. Spread this nacho cheese thick between two slices of buttered bread (vegan butter of course), toast it up in your frying pan, cut in half, and get ready for that epic cheese pull!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Cheese#Grilled Cheese Sandwich#Cheese Sandwiches#Food Drink#American#Rainbow Plant Life
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis 'Finally Perfected' Her Gluten-Free Pizza Recipe

The world has strong opinions on pizza. A firm stance on the pineapple-on-pizza debate can divide entire families, cause rifts in longstanding friendships, and may even make you question whether you know your cauliflower crust-loving partner at all. Gluten-free pizzas though, can get a bit tricky. Gluten-free pizza doughs are...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Air-Fryer Whole Chicken

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds) Preheat air fryer to 350°. Brush outside of chicken with olive oil and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place chicken, breast side down, on tray in air-fryer basket; cook 30 minutes. Flip chicken and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh reads 170°-175°, 35-40 minutes longer. Remove chicken; let stand 15 minutes before carving.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Fried Cabbage

A deliciously easy side dish, this southern Bacon Fried Cabbage is full of flavor, doesn't require many ingredients and is the perfect comfort food!. Are you a cabbage fan? I am, especially when it comes to this Bacon Fried Cabbage. Cabbage is such a humble vegetable that many cultures, especially Eastern European cultures, use it as a staple side dish and use it in a variety of ways. I have always loved fried cabbage and we have been making this recipe for generations and my family loves it! With a slightly sweet and salty flavor, it really is irresistible! If you are looking for for a delicious cabbage side dish, then you absolutely must make this Bacon Fried Cabbage recipe!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

26 Hearty Ground Beef Soup Ideas to Warm Your Body and Soul

There’s regular soup, which is usually on the thin side with a few floating noodles and maybe some vegetables—and then there’s next-level ground beef soup. This thicker pick is rib-sticking, oh-so comforting and an excellent way to satisfy eager eaters on a cold day. And since ground beef is a staple in many households, this gallery of ground beef soup ideas comes together quickly and easily so you can sit back and enjoy that meaty aroma wafting from the kitchen. While there are a few chili recipes in this roundup (including an instant pot recipe!), you’ll also find hearty favorites like Cheeseburger Soup, Mexican Rice and Paleo Hamburger Soup.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Mint Cream Cheese Brownies

Delicious chocolate and mint come together to make these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies. A fun and easy bar recipe that no one can resist!. I have said this before but mint and chocolate are two of my favorite flavors to combine. There is something magical about that flavor combination! I absolutely love a good fudgy brownie so adding some mint to the filling of these Mint Cream Cheese Brownies is the perfect brownie recipe! They are soft and chewy with the surprise center inside and then they are all topped off with a luscious chocolate frosting! Looking for a delicious mint chocolate recipe? Then you have to make this Mint Cream Cheese Brownie recipe!
RECIPES
Parade

Shaq's Mouth-Watering Burgers With Homemade Jalapeño Pimiento Cheese Are a Slam Dunk

About Smash Burgers With Jalapeño Pimiento Cheese, from his new cookbook, Shaq’s Family Style, Shaquille O’Neal says it “is my Southern-style homage to game-watching nights in front of the TV.” His twist on pimiento cheese swaps traditional cheddar and pimientos for Monterey Jack and zingy pickled jalapeños for a simple burger with big impact. You can make the cheese mixture a day or two ahead, cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to cook the patties.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Lizzo’s Recipe for Vegan Cheese Sauce Looks Like the Real Deal

Lizzo’s new Amazon Prime show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, is at the top of our to-watch list. And now, we know exactly what to munch on while we view it. Presenting Lizzo’s recipe for vegan cheese sauce, which looks so much like the real thing, it’ll fool every dairy queen you know.
RECIPES
Bay News 9

Stacked grilled cheese offers side inside main course

SEFFNER, Fla. — The following recipe comes from Chef Dylan Lovely of Martha’s Family Restaurant in Seffner. The Chicken Vodka Grilled Cheese is a favorite. It is a sandwich where the side goes directly into the main event. We are talking mozzarella sticks — in addition to the fried chicken.
SEFFNER, FL
HuffPost

The Best Sake To Drink, According To Sake Sommelier Yoshiko Sakuma

Commerce of Color is a HuffPost series dedicated to showcasing, spotlighting and highlighting brands from communities that are underrepresented, despite their massive buying power and influence. If you’ve ever been to a Japanese bar or restaurant, you’ve likely seen a menu with a list of different types of sake, a...
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffPost

HuffPost

25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy