ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What Your COVID Immunity May Be Like With A 4th Shot

By Julia Ries
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZANK_0f22bqW100

A fourth COVID-19 shot has been authorized for people over the age of 50 along with those under 50 who are immunocompromised. The authorization comes as BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, spreads across the globe and escalates in parts of the United States , sparking concerns about how long immunity lasts after a booster.

The latest evidence suggests antibody levels, which protect us from infection, wane about four months after a booster shot. T cells, the part of our immune system that protects us against severe illness, see a slight dip at the four-month mark but remain robust. This waning does not mean we’re no longer protected; real-world data shows that the vast majority of people who have received three doses are incredibly well protected from hospitalization (a 90% risk reduction ) several months after their latest dose.

“In three to four months, it will start to drop, but you’ll still be in pretty good shape,” said Otto Yang , a professor of medicine in infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Here’s how quickly antibody levels decline, and what that means for your next booster:

How long do antibodies last?

The data on antibody levels is limited, and not very well understood, but it appears that antibody levels wane, on average, about four to six months after a booster shot.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests vaccine effectiveness starts to wane about four months after a booster dose (which is, presumably, due to declining antibody levels). Among people who had received three doses during the delta wave, vaccine effectiveness against urgent care and emergency room visits was 97% within two months of vaccination; that dropped to 89% after four months.

During the omicron wave, vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization in people who had three doses was 91% within two months after their latest dose and 78% after four months. A paper from the United Kingdom published in The Lancet last July found that antibody levels after two doses waned at the two-to-three-month mark, though antibody levels were still pretty high at that point with the Pfizer vaccine (higher than with the AstraZeneca shots). A report published in The New England Journal of Medicine in January 2022 found that while antibody levels declined six months after a Moderna booster, the remaining antibodies were still able to successfully fend off omicron.

At this point, scientists don’t clearly know if there’s a specific antibody level that would indicate someone is well protected against infection — though it’s clear that higher levels of antibodies generally equal greater protection against infection. What we do know is that even when waning occurs, most people who have had booster shots continue to be safe from severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Research shows that the pace at which antibody levels decline is somewhat influenced by age, gender (antibodies decline more rapidly in men), and immunosuppressive health conditions. But Yang, who studies our immune response against COVID-19, said he’s seen 100-year-olds with long-lasting antibody levels — so it’s not always so black and white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRiSD_0f22bqW100 Experts explain how quickly antibody levels decline and what else to know before your next booster. (Photo: Jasmin Merdan via Getty Images)

Our T cell response is durable and longer-lasting

Protection against COVID-19 doesn’t depend only on antibodies. Where antibodies protect us from infection, the T cell response protects us against serious illness and death. And according to Monica Gandhi , an infectious diseases specialist with University of California, San Francisco, it looks like T cell immunity is going to be long-lasting, even against variants . Several studies have found that T cell responses remained nearly as effective against omicron , at six months after vaccination, as they were against earlier variants , Gandhi said.

Yang, who studies T cell responses, noted that T cells may start to wane after a few months — but this does not mean they’re gone. “About three to four months after the third shot, after the first booster, the benefit of the vaccine preventing serious illness starts to drop, but doesn’t drop precipitously,” Yang said.

If an antibody test showed that a person has no detectable antibodies then that means there are no antibodies circulating in their blood. It’s a bit more complicated when it comes to testing for T cells. T cells have a great memory, so even if a generally healthy person has low or undetectable T cells, they can reemerge, multiply very quickly and jump into action. This is most likely why real-world data shows the vaccine still protects most people from severe illness and death .

Should you time your next booster to future waves?

The timing of the booster is where it gets tricky, as doctors have different takes.

Yang recommended getting the second booster, i.e., a fourth dose, as soon as you’re eligible. Though we’re in a bit of a lull, COVID-19 is still circulating and you don’t want to have low immunity if exposed, especially if you’re at risk, he said. Doing so could also help prevent future waves.

“If you’ve tolerated three doses of the vaccine already without any serious problems, you’re going to almost certainly tolerate the fourth dose — there’s so little downside, it’s worth getting it,” Yang said.

Something else to consider, according to Yang: We need even higher levels of antibodies to fight these new variants, since they’re structurally different than the original strain that the vaccines target. “This is probably one of the reasons why boosters have been recommended so quickly,” he said.

Gandhi, on the other hand, recommends timing your boosters to future waves (which is what she’s personally advising her parents, who are older and at-risk, to do). “You want your antibodies to be plump and high, especially if you’re vulnerable, around the time of typical surges,” Gandhi said.

Officials believe COVID-19 may end up as a seasonal illness. However, seasonality varies from region to region — whereas the Northeast typically sees early fall and winter waves, Southern areas like Florida tend to experience summer surges when the hot, sticky, humid air sends people indoors.

When in doubt, talk to your doctor. Most people who have had three shots are still going to be well protected from severe outcomes like hospitalization and death. But for the elderly, immunocompromised, and people with health conditions that put them at higher risk, it’s worth hearing your doctor’s take on how the benefits of getting a fourth dose now stack up to the risks of putting it off a bit longer.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#T Cell#Omicron
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

CDC adds 1 destination to ‘very high’ risk category for travel

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added just one new destination, the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius, to its highest-risk category for travel on Monday. The weekly travel risk-level update brought good news for islands clustered in and around the Caribbean Sea with nine destinations — including...
TRAVEL
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy