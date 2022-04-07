ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda High School grad honors Vietnam vets, help nonprofit with Ohio River trip

By Barrett Lawlis, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 1 day ago
MT VERNON — When Curtis Casto began kayaking, it was a means to losing weight. He'd needed a walker to get around, and he was using the exercise as a means of meditation.

Now, the 65-year-old Mt. Vernon man has dropped more than 100 pounds, and he's giving back to the organization that's helped other veterans get on the water by raising awareness with a trip down the Ohio River in May in his kayak.

Paddle for Heroes is a non-profit organization based in Mt. Vernon. It's dedicated to assist military veterans and first responders "heal through paddling." The group works on river clean-ups, community projects and disaster relief efforts.

Casto became involved with the group after he met with Paddle for Heroes President and Founder Stephen Fleming. Casto was using a kayak launch the organization had installed at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mt. Vernon, one designed to help people with disabilities get into the water.

Fleming said since they met, Casto has gone "above and beyond" in following the organization's mission.

"We're constantly amazed by Curtis. He's got a lot of energy, and a great drive to give back. We're happy to have his help, and we're behind his trip 100%," he said. "It's not going to be an easy trip for him at all, he's definitely been training hard, and we know he's working hard to prepare and be safe."

Casto served in the US Army after he graduated from Amanda High School in 1974. He worked as a farmer in the area for a couple years, then decided to join the military. His family had a tradition of military service, and although Casto enjoyed farming, he chose to enlist for financial stability for his family.

"Farming wasn't enough after I got married, but once I enlisted I loved serving. I served as a medic and EMT. I was too young to see service in the Vietnam war, and there was relative peace, so I never saw combat," Casto said. "I stayed in the reserves for a year and a half, after that I worked just about every job you can think of. I retired around 2013."

Casto began kayaking as a way to address his health. He was receiving treatment with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and they gave him an "intense" weight loss program, and connected him with a nutritionist.

"I was not in good shape, safe to say, at 314 pounds. When COVID-19 hit, I began kayaking more, because there wasn't much to do. Between the kayaking and the dieting, I've lost 110 pounds so far. I went from needing a walker to being able to carry my kayak for half a mile," Casto said.

A trip dedicated to Vietnam veterans, from Pittsburgh to Wickliffe

The improvement to Casto's health will allow him to make the trip down the Ohio River, leaving from Pittsburgh and finishing in Wickliffe, KY. He said this trip is important, because his ultimate goal is to travel from Mt. Vernon to New Orleans, a trip of about 2,000 miles.

"I've lived near the Kokosing River for 30 years, and it just amazes me how water can flow from Mt. Vernon all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. I think it'd be neat to make that trip. I was inspired by the Paddle for Heroes' annual trip from Mt. Vernon to Marietta," Casto said.

Casto said he had attempted the organization's 162-mile trip before, but after he nearly drowned he couldn't finish the trip with the rest of the group the first time. He realized he was underprepared, took a few weeks to ready himself, then attempted the trip on his own. It went smoothly the second time around, and that's what' he's done for this year's trip.

"I've got a more suitable kayak for this trip, I've got the gear I need, and there will be people along the route to help me out. I trained all winter, practicing with 30- to 40-mile trips," he said. "I've got a marine radio to stay in contact with any authorities in case of emergencies and I'll have two cellphones, just in case."

Fleming said Casto's biggest worries may come from commercial traffic on the Ohio River, as those barges create significant wake as they travel.

"Curtis is going to have to deal with a strong current as well, especially if it's a rainy season going into this trip. It could make it navigation difficult. That radio will help him, if he should run into any trouble, and he should be able to stay updated with it as well. He'll just have to pay attention and be alert," Fleming said.

Casto said he's named his kayak after Barry Smith, another AHS graduate that served during the Vietnam War. Smith had contacted Casto to offer him a place to stay during his trip. The two discussed Smith's recent induction into the Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor, having been awarded the Silver Star.

"Barry is a very humble man. I look forward to meeting him. It turns out his father was my high school principal, and Barry served when I was in the eighth grade," Casto said. "I'm dedicating my trip to all Vietnam veterans, and it felt fitting to name my kayak after Barry for his service."

Casto said he has a fundraising goal of $5,000, and he's raised $2,000 so far. He's paying for the trip himself, and any money raised is going directly to Paddle for Heroes. The group is working on purchasing adaptive equipment for use with kayaks.

"Kayaking and paddling have been found to be therapeutic means of dealing with stress, especially the kind associated with (post-traumatic stress disorder)," Fleming said. "We want to purchase some equipment that would allow anyone with a disability, but especially anyone with amputations or difficulty of movement, to enjoy the water."

"After we installed our ADA launch at Ariel-Foundation, we're looking for more equipment to help out."

Casto said he'd prefer people go through Paddle for Heroes to make donations, because he's not comfortable in handling the money directly. Donations can be made through its website, or the link can be found on his blog, which he'll update as his preparation continues, and once he leaves from Pittsburgh.

"I hope I can do some good for the people that need it. The pressure leading up to this trip is good, it means I can't back out. I am looking forward to this, and I want to help as much as I can," Casto said.

Barrett Lawlis is a reporter with the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, part of the USA Today Network. You can share story ideas or comments with him at 740-681-4342 or send an e-mail to blawlis@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BarrettLawlis

For more information

For more information on Curtis Casto's trip down the Ohio River, check out his website at https://a-good-paddling-at-65.com/ or you can visit the Paddle for Heroes' website and Facebook page at https://www.paddleforheroesmidwest.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/Paddleforheroes/.

Donations can be made through links found on the three sites.

