“C” is for Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge

Now that things are finally starting to warm up, it's the perfect time to head to the mountains and do a little camping. While I do enjoy camping in the cooler weather I'm not a huge fan of camping when it's really cold, or worse snowing and icing. Sure having a campfire helps and is awesome but camping in the Springtime is the absolute best! It's looking like the weather will be around the mid-sixties and lower-seventies for the next several days and weeks with no rain in the forecast so there's plenty of time to get out there and enjoy it.

LAWTON, OK ・ 24 DAYS AGO