Charleston County, SC

“C” is for Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“C” is for Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1932 as a wintering ground for migrating waterfowl. Located in Charleston County and stretching...

Z94

It’s Camping Time in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge!

Now that things are finally starting to warm up, it's the perfect time to head to the mountains and do a little camping. While I do enjoy camping in the cooler weather I'm not a huge fan of camping when it's really cold, or worse snowing and icing. Sure having a campfire helps and is awesome but camping in the Springtime is the absolute best! It's looking like the weather will be around the mid-sixties and lower-seventies for the next several days and weeks with no rain in the forecast so there's plenty of time to get out there and enjoy it.
LAWTON, OK
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

An Entirely New Species Found in a Critically Compromised Ecosystem

Researchers working in one of the world's most biodiverse and fragile habitats have identified Castela senticosa, a new plant species that they propose to be classified as endangered. During a study to document the flora of the Martin Garcia mountain range in the Dominican Republic, the plant, which grows like...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Texas Wildlife Refuge Volunteer Stumbles Upon 20 Baby Alligators

You have got to always keep your eyes peeled when you’re exploring the great outdoors. This is especially the case when you’re out hiking and exploring our great and vast country. You never know, you might stumble onto 20 baby alligators as some folks did in Texas. No, seriously, that is what a volunteer with the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge found while hiking across the Heron Flats Trail over the weekend in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
County
Lifestyle
People

Rare 207-Year-Old Whaling Shipwreck Found in the Gulf of Mexico: 'Critical Discovery'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the findings of a fascinating discovery this week. The remains of a 19th century shipwreck have been identified as those of the Industry, a two-masted, 64-foot whaling ship that sank in 1836, NOAA revealed in a news release Wednesday. The remains were discovered about 70 nautical miles off the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico on February 25.
SCIENCE
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Phys.org

Researchers discover new species in critically imperiled ecosystem

Researchers working in one of the world's most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems have discovered a new plant species, Castela senticosa, which they recommend be designated as endangered. The plant, which grows as a small bush sheathed in an imposing layer of spines, was found during a survey to catalog the flora of the Martín García mountain range in the Dominican Republic.
WILDLIFE
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
ANIMALS
ValleyCentral

Ancient bones at wildlife refuge show importance of history

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In early February, human remains were found at the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The remains turned out to be from a prehistoric Native American tribe that lived in the area. For thousands of years before European contact, the Coahuiltecan Native American tribe made the Rio Grande Valley their home. After […]
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Science News

Leeches expose wildlife’s whereabouts and may aid conservation efforts

Leeches suck. Most people try to avoid them. But in the summer of 2016, park rangers in China’s Ailaoshan Nature Reserve went hunting for the little blood gluttons. For months, the rangers searched through the reserve’s evergreen forest, gathering tens of thousands of leeches by hand and sometimes plucking the slimy parasites from the rangers’ own skin. Each time the rangers found a leech, they would place it into a little, preservative-filled tube, tuck the tube into a hip pack and carry on. The work could help aid conservation efforts, at Ailaoshan and elsewhere.
ANIMALS
Freethink

One-horned rhino population increases by 200 in four years

The one-horned rhino population at Kaziranga National Park has grown by 200 since 2018 — fantastic news for a species once on the brink of extinction. Why it matters: The greater one-horned rhino is one of the largest species on Earth, weighing in at 2.2 tons. Currently found only in India and Nepal, it is a “mega-herbivore,” with a diet consisting only of vast amounts of grasses.
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

No, you shouldn't stack rocks on your next hike. Here's why.

Understanding the contention surrounding one of humanity’s most ancient art forms: rock-stacking. Hike far enough on just about any trail in the world and you’re certain to spot what may at first seem like benign additions to the landscape: collections of stones placed on top of each other to form impromptu sculptures.
LIFESTYLE

