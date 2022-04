Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" is a fun social experiment. Well, it's fun for viewers but maybe not quite as fun for the people involved in the show. Six couples who are at a crossroads in their relationships come together to decide if it's time to get married or move on. But also part of this ultimatum? They have to date around the group to see where their heads and their hearts are at. Brutal? Yes. Dramatic? Yes. Will it work? We'll see. And what we also see on the show is the beautiful backdrop of Austin, TX, where the show was filmed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO