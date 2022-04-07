Video: Blue Is On The Loose

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An extensive manhunt is underway for a person of interest with ties to Philadelphia in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting where 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured. The New York Police Department identified Tuesday night a person of interest in their investigation as 62-year-old Frank James. James has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin. The truck police were searching for appears to be from a Philadelphia U-Haul location in West Allegheny. Police believe James rented the van. The keys to the van were found on the subway, according to authorities. Police are not yet identifying James...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO